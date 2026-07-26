Boston Red Sox Announce Major Roster Decision After Nationals Trade

On Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox agreed to trade left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead.

The move comes roughly a week before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and after Boston’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, the team announced a roster update involving Mead.

Red Sox Announce Roster Move

Boston officially activated Mead to the active MLB roster, but the decision required the team to make a corresponding move.

The Red Sox optioned infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to Triple-A Worcester. Cheng played a major role in the team’s recent resurgence, as Boston won 17 of its last 19 games during his time on the roster.

The #RedSox added infielder Curtis Mead to the active Major League roster following today’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He will wear number 25. To make room, the club optioned infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2026

Red Sox Fans React on Social Media

@PeterGuaragna: “Who will be at Shortstop? Mead can’t play there. Cheng was better than anyone else!”

@baileyzappe: “Sending down Cheng? I can’t defend this.”

@TheGreatWall25: “Cheng is the man what are we doing.”

@RYRAN_BE_FLYIN: “Cheng you will be remembered.”

Cheng’s 2026 Season

While Cheng has only appeared in 14 games this season, he has impressed defensively while batting .256 and recording 10 hits, seven runs, and five RBIs across 39 at-bats.

Despite spending time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025, Cheng’s rookie status remains intact entering the 2026 season with Boston.

What Mead Brings to the Red Sox

Mead was a major addition for a Red Sox team looking to generate more consistent offense.

This season with the Nationals, Mead is slashing .254/.500/.852 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, and 48 RBIs.

He will likely make his Red Sox debut on Monday night when Boston begins a series in Sacramento against the Athletics.