Boston Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony Decision Before Cubs Series

The Boston Red Sox have already clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs and will wrap up the 2026 regular season across Friday and Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park.

For Boston, they’re coming off a 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night, a game in which they decided to give star outfielder Roman Anthony the night off. He didn’t make any pinch-hit appearances during the contest.

Red Sox Announce Anthony Decision

Now, as they gear up for an afternoon game against the Cubs, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy has elected to put Anthony back into the lineup in his normal role.

He’ll bat leadoff and get the start in left field, while Mickey Gasper bats second and gets the start behind the plate for southpaw Alec Gamboa, who will start Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox Game 1 9/25 R. Anthony LF M. Gasper C A. Rutschman DH W. Abreu RF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B J. Duran CF A. Monasterio 1B I. Kiner-Falefa SS A. Gamboa SP.”

Red Sox Game 1 9/25 R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper C

A. Rutschman DH

W. Abreu RF

C. Durbin 3B

N. Sogard 2B

J. Duran CF

A. Monasterio 1B

I. Kiner-Falefa SS A. Gamboa SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 25, 2026

Anthony’s 2026 Season

It’s been a frustrating year two for Anthony, who is the current centerpiece of the Red Sox franchise.

He’s battled a wrist injury for the majority of the season, and while he’s moving back into form over the month of September, he’s appeared in just 52 games in 2026. He’s hitting .235 across 204 at-bats with 48 hits, five home runs, and 15 RBIs.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston enters Friday’s doubleheader holding an 85-74 overall record. They remain just one win or a Chicago White Sox loss away from clinching the second Wild Card spot, which would match them up against the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

The worst the Red Sox could fall is the third Wild Card seed. In that case, they’d play the No. 3 overall division winner in the AL.