Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Jarren Duran Change

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Most recently, the Red Sox lost 6-1 on Tuesday.

Jarren Duran did not appear in the game.

Boston Red Sox Announce Jarren Duran Change Before Angels Game

Ahead of the final game of the series, the Boston Red Sox announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 9/9 R. Anthony DH M. Gasper C W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B C. Durbin 3B J. Duran LF I. Kiner-Falefa 2B N. Eaton CF J. Bennett SP”

Jarren Duran is back in the starting lineup after being on the bench for Tuesday’s game.

Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run during Boston’s 5-2 win over the Angels on Monday.

He was on the bench on Tuesday as the Angels were starting a left-handed pitcher.

Overall, Duran is batting a career-low .204 with 105 hits, 15 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 63 runs, 69 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 136 games.

Red Sox Right Now

After dropping Tuesday’s game, the Boston Red Sox fell to 80-66. They remain in third place in the American League East, seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston also currently holds the second American League Wild Card berth. They have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Jake Bennett is set to make his 18th start in his rookie season. Bennett enters Wednesday’s game with a 9-6 record and a 3.34 ERA in 99.2 innings. He struck out seven batters in his last start, allowing three runs over six innings.

Angels Right Now

Meanwhile, at 55-90 the Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from postseason contention. They have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and currently hold the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Right-hander Ryan Johnson is expected to start for Los Angeles. Johnson enters Wednesday’s game with a 3-8 record and a 5.17 ERA in 78.1 innings.