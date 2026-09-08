Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Roman Anthony Change During Angels Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 13: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox secured a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in their series opener.

The two teams will face off again Tuesday night, and ahead of the action at Fenway Park, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made a few interesting changes to his starting lineup, including one involving star outfielder Roman Anthony.

Red Sox Announce Sudden Anthony Change

Anthony returned from a long IL stint Aug. 30 against the New York Yankees after missing time since the beginning of May.

He’s since started 10 games, with the Red Sox using him as the designated hitter in eight of those games. He started the other two in right field.

On Tuesday night, Anthony will make his third start in the outfield since returning, but he’ll move over to left field while Jarren Duran takes a seat on the bench. Eli White will start in center field, and Wilyer Abreu will play right.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/8 R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B C. Durbin 3B A. Monasterio 2B E. White CF C. Wong C.”

Anthony’s 2026 Season

While it’s been a fairly small sample size for Anthony in his second season, he got off to a hot start this month, recording two or more hits in each of his first four games back.

Since Sept. 4, however, Anthony has recorded just one hit over his last four games. On the season, he’s batting .243 with 36 hits, three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .378 with a .735 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Roman Anthony Change During Angels Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x