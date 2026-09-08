Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Roman Anthony Change During Angels Series

The Boston Red Sox secured a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night in their series opener.

The two teams will face off again Tuesday night, and ahead of the action at Fenway Park, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy made a few interesting changes to his starting lineup, including one involving star outfielder Roman Anthony.

Red Sox Announce Sudden Anthony Change

Anthony returned from a long IL stint Aug. 30 against the New York Yankees after missing time since the beginning of May.

He’s since started 10 games, with the Red Sox using him as the designated hitter in eight of those games. He started the other two in right field.

On Tuesday night, Anthony will make his third start in the outfield since returning, but he’ll move over to left field while Jarren Duran takes a seat on the bench. Eli White will start in center field, and Wilyer Abreu will play right.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/8 R. Anthony LF J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B C. Durbin 3B A. Monasterio 2B E. White CF C. Wong C.”

Red Sox 9/8 R. Anthony LF

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 1B

C. Durbin 3B

A. Monasterio 2B

E. White CF

C. Wong C P. Sandoval SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Anthony’s 2026 Season

While it’s been a fairly small sample size for Anthony in his second season, he got off to a hot start this month, recording two or more hits in each of his first four games back.

Since Sept. 4, however, Anthony has recorded just one hit over his last four games. On the season, he’s batting .243 with 36 hits, three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .378 with a .735 OPS.