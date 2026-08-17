Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, dropping two of three games before Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park.

Ahead of the matchup, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made some notable changes to his lineup as Boston prepares to face Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Mitch Bratt.

Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision

One of the changes Tracy made was putting All-Star slugger Willson Contreras back into the starting lineup after he sat out Sunday.

Contreras has been dealing with some lingering bumps and bruises but has remained Boston’s most consistent hitter alongside Wilyer Abreu. He’ll bat cleanup and start at first base.

Other changes to the lineup include Jarren Duran getting the day off, with Eli White taking his spot, along with some other minor movement in the batting order.

Updated Red Sox 8/17 N. Sogard 2B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

A. Rutschman C

C. Durbin 3B

A. Monasterio SS

M. Gasper DH

E. White LF A. Gamboa SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 17, 2026

Contreras’ 2026 Season

Contreras has appeared in 113 games this season and recorded 60 runs, 108 hits, 24 home runs and 72 RBIs across 388 at-bats. He’s batting .278 with a .523 slugging percentage and a .912 OPS.

He’s in his first season with the Red Sox after spending his previous 10 MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston was the best team in the majors throughout July, but the team has cooled off a bit since then.

The Red Sox have still climbed out of the bottom of the American League and now own the third-best record in the league at 66-58.

They’ll play three games against Arizona before hosting the San Francisco Giants for a weekend series.