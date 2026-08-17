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Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 20: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI single to bring home Wilyer Abreu #52 (not pictured) in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates, dropping two of three games before Monday night’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park.

Ahead of the matchup, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made some notable changes to his lineup as Boston prepares to face Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Mitch Bratt.

Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision

One of the changes Tracy made was putting All-Star slugger Willson Contreras back into the starting lineup after he sat out Sunday.

Contreras has been dealing with some lingering bumps and bruises but has remained Boston’s most consistent hitter alongside Wilyer Abreu. He’ll bat cleanup and start at first base.

Other changes to the lineup include Jarren Duran getting the day off, with Eli White taking his spot, along with some other minor movement in the batting order.

Contreras’ 2026 Season

Contreras has appeared in 113 games this season and recorded 60 runs, 108 hits, 24 home runs and 72 RBIs across 388 at-bats. He’s batting .278 with a .523 slugging percentage and a .912 OPS.

He’s in his first season with the Red Sox after spending his previous 10 MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston was the best team in the majors throughout July, but the team has cooled off a bit since then.

The Red Sox have still climbed out of the bottom of the American League and now own the third-best record in the league at 66-58.

They’ll play three games against Arizona before hosting the San Francisco Giants for a weekend series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Before Diamondbacks Series

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