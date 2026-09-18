Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Before Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox secured a major 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night in their series finale, avoiding the sweep.

On Friday, they’ll start a weekend series against the American League-best Tampa Bay Rays, and ahead of the opener, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made a notable lineup decision involving All-Star Willson Contreras after a pitch hit him on the hand Thursday.

Red Sox Announce Contreras Decision

X-rays came back negative after Thursday’s game on Contreras’ hand, fortunately. However, he is not in the starting lineup for the opener against Tampa Bay.

Starting at first base in place of Contreras will be Nick Sogard, who will bat second in the order behind leadoff hitter Roman Anthony.

Stepping into the three and four holes will be designated hitter Jahmai Jones and outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/18 R. Anthony LF N. Sogard 1B J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF T. Story SS C. Durbin 3B I. Kiner-Falefa 2B N. Eaton CF C. Wong C R. Suarez SP.”

Red Sox 9/18 R. Anthony LF

N. Sogard 1B

J. Jones DH

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

C. Durbin 3B

I. Kiner-Falefa 2B

N. Eaton CF

C. Wong C R. Suarez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 18, 2026

Contreras’ 2026 Season

In his first year with the Red Sox, Contreras has appeared in 129 games and recorded 68 runs, 123 hits, 27 home runs, and 81 RBIs across 446 at-bats while batting .276 with a .518 slugging percentage and a .905 OPS.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston enters Friday night with an 83-70 overall record and sits on the verge of clinching a postseason bid. If they clinch, they’ll enter the playoffs as the second Wild Card team.

If the current standings hold, the Red Sox would travel to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees in a best-of-three Wild Card series.