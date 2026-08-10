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Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Decision Before Blue Jays Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox runs off the field after the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox’s hot streak was halted over the weekend, shockingly enough by the Athletics, who are 47-71.

However, after dropping two out of three, the Red Sox have a quick turnaround Monday night when they begin a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ahead of the action, which will feature Sonny Gray on the mound for Boston and Jameson Taillon for the Blue Jays, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made an encouraging lineup decision involving Wilyer Abreu.

Red Sox Announce Abreu Decision

After a pitch hit Abreu and caused some swelling above his shin guard, the Red Sox scratched him from Saturday’s lineup and used him as the designated hitter Sunday.

In positive news ahead of Monday’s game, Abreu appears to be ok. He’ll return to the outfield and start in right field while batting third.

Abreu’s 2026 Season

Abreu has anchored the Red Sox offense throughout their stretch run over the last month and a half and remained a key contributor all season.

He’s the MLB leader in home runs over the last 30 days with nine. On the season, he’s batting .255 across 114 games with 64 runs, 111 hits, 20 home runs and 63 RBIs, while slugging .460 and maintaining an OPS of .790.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston is currently 64-53 overall, which gives them the third-best record in the American League. However, the two teams ahead of them are both in the AL East.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 7.0 games ahead of the Boston, while the New York Yankees are just 1.5 games up on Boston.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Decision Before Blue Jays Series

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