Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Decision Before Blue Jays Series

The Boston Red Sox’s hot streak was halted over the weekend, shockingly enough by the Athletics, who are 47-71.

However, after dropping two out of three, the Red Sox have a quick turnaround Monday night when they begin a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ahead of the action, which will feature Sonny Gray on the mound for Boston and Jameson Taillon for the Blue Jays, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made an encouraging lineup decision involving Wilyer Abreu.

Red Sox Announce Abreu Decision

After a pitch hit Abreu and caused some swelling above his shin guard, the Red Sox scratched him from Saturday’s lineup and used him as the designated hitter Sunday.

In positive news ahead of Monday’s game, Abreu appears to be ok. He’ll return to the outfield and start in right field while batting third.

Red Sox 8/10 N. Sogard SS

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

W. Contreras 1B

M. Yoshida DH

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran LF

A. Seigler 2B

C. Wong C S. Gray SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 10, 2026

Abreu’s 2026 Season

Abreu has anchored the Red Sox offense throughout their stretch run over the last month and a half and remained a key contributor all season.

He’s the MLB leader in home runs over the last 30 days with nine. On the season, he’s batting .255 across 114 games with 64 runs, 111 hits, 20 home runs and 63 RBIs, while slugging .460 and maintaining an OPS of .790.

Looking at the Red Sox

Boston is currently 64-53 overall, which gives them the third-best record in the American League. However, the two teams ahead of them are both in the AL East.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 7.0 games ahead of the Boston, while the New York Yankees are just 1.5 games up on Boston.