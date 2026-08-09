Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Decision During Athletics Series

The Boston Red Sox’s nine-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon when they lost 7-3 to the Athletics.

Originally, Red Sox slugger Wilyer Abreu was expected to play Saturday and appeared in the announced lineup.

However, the Red Sox later updated the lineup and scratched Abreu, leaving some Boston fans concerned after he took a hit just above his shin guard Friday that caused some swelling.

Ahead of Sunday’s series finale, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy has now made a decision on Abreu’s status.

Red Sox Announce Abreu Decision

Abreu has appeared in 113 games this season for the Red Sox and will play in No. 114 on Sunday after returning to the starting lineup.

Yet, he’ll get another day off from playing defense and will serve as the designated hitter.

Eli White will start in right field, where Abreu usually plays. Jarren Duran will start in left, while Ceddanne Rafaela once again gets the nod in center.

Red Sox 8/9 N. Sogard 3B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu DH

W. Contreras 1B

A. Monasterio SS

A. Seigler 2B

J. Duran LF

E. White RF

J. Rogers C E. Miller SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 9, 2026

Abreu’s 2026 Season

In his fourth MLB season with the Red Sox, Abreu has put together a career year at the plate. He’s anchored Boston’s offense at times.

He’s batting .256 across 433 at-bats with 64 runs, 111 hits, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs. He’s also slugging .462 with a .793 OPS.

Red Sox Right Now

Despite Saturday’s loss, the Red Sox remain the hottest team in baseball over the last month. They’ve completely changed the trajectory of their season.

They went from the bottom of the American League in early June to the AL’s third-best team entering Sunday at 64-52.

Boston will try to win another series Sunday, which would be its ninth straight.

The Red Sox will then begin a big-time divisional road series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.