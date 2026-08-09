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Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Decision During Athletics Series

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Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox’s nine-game winning streak came to an end Saturday afternoon when they lost 7-3 to the Athletics.

Originally, Red Sox slugger Wilyer Abreu was expected to play Saturday and appeared in the announced lineup.

However, the Red Sox later updated the lineup and scratched Abreu, leaving some Boston fans concerned after he took a hit just above his shin guard Friday that caused some swelling.

Ahead of Sunday’s series finale, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy has now made a decision on Abreu’s status.

Red Sox Announce Abreu Decision

Abreu has appeared in 113 games this season for the Red Sox and will play in No. 114 on Sunday after returning to the starting lineup.

Yet, he’ll get another day off from playing defense and will serve as the designated hitter.

Eli White will start in right field, where Abreu usually plays. Jarren Duran will start in left, while Ceddanne Rafaela once again gets the nod in center.

Abreu’s 2026 Season

In his fourth MLB season with the Red Sox, Abreu has put together a career year at the plate. He’s anchored Boston’s offense at times.

He’s batting .256 across 433 at-bats with 64 runs, 111 hits, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs. He’s also slugging .462 with a .793 OPS.

Red Sox Right Now

Despite Saturday’s loss, the Red Sox remain the hottest team in baseball over the last month. They’ve completely changed the trajectory of their season.

They went from the bottom of the American League in early June to the AL’s third-best team entering Sunday at 64-52.

Boston will try to win another series Sunday, which would be its ninth straight.

The Red Sox will then begin a big-time divisional road series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu Decision During Athletics Series

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