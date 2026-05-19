Red Sox Manager Makes Caleb Durbin Feelings Clear After Lineup Change

The Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Monday night, and Willson Contreras was at the center of it. His two-run homer gave Boston the separation it needed. Sonny Gray did the rest, striking out nine across six strong innings in another sign that his recent form is real.

The pitching has been carrying this team for weeks. Boston’s ERA in May ranks second in baseball. The offense has been a different story.

The Red Sox have scored three or fewer runs in nine straight games. Finding consistent production has been a grind all season, and one of the players at the center of that conversation has been Caleb Durbin. For the first time in 2026, he was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game.

After the win, interim manager Chad Tracy addressed it directly.

Tracy Makes His Feelings Clear on Durbin

Durbin has been one of Boston’s best defensive players, but the bat has not followed. With the Red Sox still fighting for every run they can find, Tracy turned to Nick Sogard at third base for the second straight game.

Tracy then offered some clarity on the situation.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we get some offense out there,” said Tracy. “I don’t think it means it’s permanent Sogard is taking over at third. You’ll still see Durbin, I just think that on given days, if we see a matchup we like, and Sogey is part of it, we’ll use him. We’re searching for runs.”

Sogard gave them a reason to do it. He drove in Boston’s only run Sunday in Atlanta, then followed Monday with a bunt single and a walk in the 3-1 win over Kansas City.

What the Numbers Show

Durbin arrived in Boston this winter with real credentials.

His rookie season with the Brewers produced 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and a .256 average across 136 games. The Red Sox brought him in believing that version could help stabilize a lineup that needed more balance.

What they have gotten instead has been one of the tougher offensive stretches on the roster. Durbin is hitting .165 with a .247 on-base percentage and .245 slugging percentage. He opened the season 0-for-18 across his first six games and has not fully found his footing since.

The one area where he has given Boston real value is with his glove.

Durbin has been outstanding at third base, accumulating six defensive runs saved, tied for second among American League third basemen. The defensive case is real. The question is whether that is enough to hold the lineup spot while the bat stays this cold.

That is where Sogard has entered the picture.

What Sogard Brings to the Red Sox Lineup

Sogard’s recall after Trevor Story’s injury was not a panic move.

Before Boston brought him up, Sogard was in the most productive stretch of his minor league career, hitting five home runs and posting a .417 on-base percentage for Triple-A Worcester.

Boston is not scoring enough to treat any lineup spot as automatic. Sogard gave Tracy something to point to with the RBI double Sunday. Then he gave him more to consider Monday with a clean, useful night at the plate.

The approach has been steady. The at-bats have been competitive. For a team searching for runs, that matters.

Durbin is not losing the job. Sogard is earning a look.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Durbin is a better hitter than this. Last year showed it. The tools that made him one of the more promising young infielders in the National League have not vanished over a difficult few months.

What Boston is doing now is giving him room to find them again.

Tracy has not lost faith. He has just stopped waiting quietly while runs are hard to come by.

The glove keeps Durbin in the picture. The bat needs to follow.