Boston Red Sox Calling Up 30-Year-Old Player After Injury News

The Boston Red Sox have split the first two games of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they’ll play the finale on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, however, the Red Sox got some unfortunate injury news on utility man Masataka Yoshida, who left Saturday night’s game with a hamstring injury.

On Sunday morning, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Yoshida will go on the 10-day IL, and the Red Sox have already made their corresponding move.

Red Sox Call Up Mickey Gasper

Boston is set to promote 30-year-old catcher and infielder Mickey Gasper, who has appeared in 34 games for the Red Sox this season.

Across 107 big league at-bats in 2026, Gasper has recorded 11 runs, 26 hits, seven RBIs and nine walks while batting .243 with a .613 OPS.

In Triple-A Worcester, Gasper is hitting .429 across eight games played this month, and for interim manager Chad Tracy, he seemed like the right guy to recall.

Masataka Yoshida has officially been placed on the IL and Mickey Gasper is being recalled to take his spot, per @alexspeier. Gasper has a slash line of .243/.305/.308/.613 in 34 big leagues this season. Good for a 70 wRC+. pic.twitter.com/F3hoEBsYaN — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 16, 2026

Gasper’s MLB Career

Gasper, a New Hampshire native, joined the New York Yankees after they drafted him in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He never appeared in a big league game for the Yankees and instead made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2024, appearing in 13 games.

Gasper joined the Minnesota Twins for the 2025 season and played in 45 games, hitting just .158 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

And ultimately, he rejoined the Red Sox this past offseason and has spent the bulk of his time in the minors.