Red Sox Announce Ceddanne Rafaela Decision Amid Guardians Series

The Boston Red Sox dropped a 3-2 decision to the Guardians on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The offense managed just two runs on the night and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, continuing a trend that has dogged the lineup for weeks.

Boston is 84-73 with five games left in the regular season. The postseason spot is secure. The bats are not where they need to be.

The best news of the day had nothing to do with the final score.

Tracy Gives Update on Rafaela

Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy confirmed that Ceddanne Rafaela will be activated from the injured list on Wednesday. The All-Star center fielder has not played since September 2, missing time with a right quadriceps strain.

Rafaela took live at-bats against Garrett Crochet during a bullpen session at Fenway on Tuesday afternoon as a final step before returning. Crochet, working his way back from a left shoulder injury, threw 16 pitches with his fastball sitting in the 94-96 mile-per-hour range.

Rafaela’s review of the session was simple.

“Nasty. As always,” Rafaela said.

Tracy described Rafaela as “much better” and “getting close” before Tuesday’s game. The activation makes it official.

What Rafaela Brings Back

Rafaela has put together the best offensive season of his career. In 135 games before the quad injury, he hit .282 with a .760 OPS, 16 home runs, and 70 RBIs.

The bat matters. So does the glove. Rafaela’s range in center field is a genuine difference-maker for a pitching staff that has carried the team down the stretch. His presence in the outfield tightens the Red Sox defense in a way that does not show up in box scores but shows up in results.

The Red Sox have four regular season games remaining after Wednesday before the Wild Card Series begins on September 29. Those reps give Rafaela a chance to shake off the rust and get his timing back before the intensity goes up.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela is back. The timing is right. The rest of the homestand to get his legs under him, then the postseason.

The Red Sox lineup needs what he provides. Wednesday is the start of getting there.