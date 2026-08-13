Red Sox CEO Announces Upcoming Decision on Chad Tracy’s Future

The Boston Red Sox will have to make a decision regarding Chad Tracy soon. Team execs previously named the coach as Boston’s interim manager following the dismissal of Alex Cora. At the time of the major move, the Red Sox were 10-17. Although it was still very early in the season, there appeared to be little hope of making the playoffs then.

Nevertheless, Boston has gone 54-39 since Tracy entered the fray. As a result, the Red Sox are a respectable 64-56 and firmly in a playoff spot. With the team turning things around, there have been calls for the club to make Tracy the official manager of the club. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, however, has not yet made the move. Boston CEO Sam Kennedy has now provided an update on the situation.

Kennedy was specifically asked about Tracy becoming the Boston Red Sox manager during an interview with WEEI on August 13. “I think that will be discussed between him and Brez at the appropriate time,” responded the top exec. “Again, it’s just obvious to everybody what a great job he’s done. So I know him and Brez will talk about that at the right time.”

“He and the front office are focused on the task at hand, so that will get addressed and we’ll go from there. I mean, it’s obviously on everybody’s mind, and let’s be honest, it’s really important that we have that settled at some point here. That conversation will happen here between those two guys at some point here soon, I think.”

Boston Red Sox Players Appear to be Backing Chad Tracy

It certainly seems as if the Boston Red Sox are clearly happy with the team’s direction under Tracy. The players also appear to be backing their coach. Several current Red Sox stars, including Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, and Ceddanne Rafaela, previously played for the interim manager in the minor leagues. Before joining Boston, Tracy coached AAA Worcester.

Red Sox outfielder Jahmai Jones‘ experience with Tracy goes way back to 2017. At the time, the slugger was managed by the coach with A Inland Empire. Jones recently raved about Tracy during an interview with MassLive. “Obviously, he’s a great game manager, and he’s doing some really great things with this team right now,” said Jones. “Trace never wanted to lose. That was obviously one of the things I loved most about him, especially coming up as a young kid.”

Boston Will Attempt to end Losing Streak

Kennedy, Breslow, and the Boston Red Sox may be putting off a final decision regarding Tracy for a few more weeks. Although the club is in a solid place at the moment, they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak. During this stretch, Boston hitters have managed to score a total of 14 runs.

Tracy’s team will be looking to avoid a sweep on Thursday at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. The fellow American League East team is also looking to squeeze into the upcoming postseason after a disastrous start to their campaign.