Boston Red Sox Could Trade for Former Yankees All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline is just hours away, and one team many still believe will remain active before it passes is the Boston Red Sox.

Boston acquired infielder Curtis Mead more than a week ago in exchange for pitcher Connelly Early, but Mead suffered a fractured wrist during his second at-bat with the team.

The Red Sox have continued to be linked to infielders, while also exploring potential rental options for their pitching rotation and bullpen.

Red Sox Could Target Clay Holmes

ESPN’s Buster Olney identified New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes as one of the more prominent rental starters still available and listed the Red Sox among the teams that could pursue him before the deadline.

Olney also mentioned other potential targets, including Robbie Ray, Brady Singer, and possibly Casey Mize.

Clay Holmes, Robbie Ray, Brady Singer, maybe Mize the primary SP rentals still on the board, with the Brewers, Phillies, Braves, Red Sox among possible buyers. It’s a buyers’ market with the SP. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 3, 2026

Holmes has spent the last two seasons with the Mets, but his best stretch came with the Yankees, where he served as the team’s primary closer.

He began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, spending four seasons there before joining the Yankees for four years. During his time in New York, Holmes earned two All-Star selections before moving to the Mets, where he remains under contract through the 2026 season with a player option for 2027.

Holmes’ 2026 Season

Holmes has spent much of the season sidelined with a fractured right fibula suffered on May 15, but he recently began a rehab assignment as he works his way back. If traded, he could be available for a team very soon.

After transitioning into a starting role following his departure from the Yankees, Holmes has made nine starts this season. He owns a 4-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and has thrown 52.2 innings.