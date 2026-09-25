Boston Red Sox Get Curtis Mead News Ahead of Wild Card Series

The Boston Red Sox acquired Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals on July 26. He arrived riding one of the best stretches of his career, slashing .367/.465/.650 with three home runs over 16 games in July. The right-handed bat Boston needed for a playoff push had landed.

Three days later, a left wrist fracture put him on the injured list.

Mead has not played since. The Red Sox gave up left-hander Connelly Early to get him, and two months later, they are still waiting to see what their midseason investment looks like when it matters most. That wait may be close to ending.

Mead Takes Next Step Toward Return

Mead plans to hit off a pitching machine on Friday, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

From there, Mead heads to Fort Myers alongside Garrett Crochet, who is working his way back from a left shoulder injury. Saturday could bring a live BP session against Crochet, which would represent a significant jump from machine work in the span of 24 hours.

Mead has not officially been ruled out for the Wild Card Series. But the timeline remains tight. Going from no game action since late July to postseason at-bats would be an aggressive return, even for a player eager to contribute. Healey noted the deadline might be too soon.

What Mead Brought This Season

The Red Sox targeted Mead for a reason. His .253 average across the full season tells only part of the story. The Australian slugged .500 and posted an .851 OPS through 87 games with Washington, ranking 10th among qualified right-handed hitters in slugging and 12th in OPS at the time of the deal.

He provided positional flexibility at second base, third base, and first base. Boston slotted him at second upon arrival, keeping Caleb Durbin at third. The plan was to add a middle-of-the-order presence with pop for the stretch run.

The wrist fracture erased all of it. Mead went from a deadline acquisition to a recovery project overnight.

What it Means for the Red Sox

The Fort Myers trip is the checkpoint that matters. If Mead handles machine BP on Friday and responds well against live pitching on Saturday, the conversation about his Wild Card roster spot becomes real. If the wrist is not ready, the Red Sox head into October without a bat they specifically traded for this moment.

Mead’s 17 home runs and 48 RBI represent production that does not sit on the bench easily. Getting him back would add a right-handed power threat the lineup currently lacks.

The deadline might be too soon. But Mead is pushing toward it.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Curtis Mead has spent almost all of his time in Boston on the injured list.

The wrist fracture stole the stretch run. Now the postseason is days away, and he is heading south to find out whether his body will cooperate.

The fact that he has not been ruled out says something about where this is trending. Saturday’s live BP will tell the rest.