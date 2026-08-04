Boston Red Sox Demote 6-Year MLB Veteran After Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox were one of the most active teams during Monday’s trade deadline acquiring a plethora of talent across the roster.

However, acquisitions also bring departures and roster moves, and on Tuesday the Red Sox demoted a six-year veteran and fan favorite to make room for reliever Erik Miller, outfielder Eli White, and catcher Jake Rogers.

Red Sox Demote Romy Gonzalez

Boston optioned utility man Romy Gonzalez to Triple-A Worcester and designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Watson for assignment.

The Red Sox had already cleared one roster spot by trading catcher Carlos Narvaez to the Baltimore Orioles in the deal that landed Adley Rutschman, who remains on the injured list.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/9zukDi4d3J — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2026

Red Sox Fans React to Gonzalez Demotion

“Romy will bounce back once he gets some more at-bats,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Romy needed at-bats every day. Smart move.”

Another person wrote, “I think Romy was the right move. Let him grind in AAA. A real rehab.”

“Optioning Romy is definitely the right move. He’ll be fine, but he was rushed back and needs consistent ABs to get right. Love the Sox not messing around and just pushing the right buttons,” another fan commented.

Gonzalez’s 2026 Season

Gonzalez spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox and is now in his third season with the Red Sox.

This season, Gonzalez has appeared in just 19 games for Boston and has struggled at the plate, hitting .185 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Despite his struggles this year, Gonzalez has been a productive piece for Boston throughout his tenure, batting .278 with 16 home runs and 89 RBIs across 204 games and 579 at-bats.