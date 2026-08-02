Boston Red Sox Held Trade Talks With Reds About Elly De La Cruz: Report

With the MLB trade deadline set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, teams around the league are actively pursuing blockbuster moves to bolster their rosters.

One of those teams has been the Boston Red Sox, who have been the hottest team in baseball over the last month.

That surge shifted Boston from a team expected to sell into an aggressive buyer, and the front office reportedly attempted to make a splash with the Cincinnati Reds.

Red Sox Held Brief Trade Talks for Elly De La Cruz

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Red Sox, who are actively attempting to land a shortstop, held trade discussions with the Reds about superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

While the Reds have made it clear that De La Cruz is not available, they at least allowed the Red Sox to present an offer. As expected, Boston’s proposal — reportedly built around prospects — fell well short of Cincinnati’s asking price.

“The Red Sox had discussions with the Cincinnati Reds about Elly De La Cruz, but couldn’t match up,” McAdam reported. “The Reds aren’t inclined to move De La Cruz, but are willing to at least listen to teams who might meet their admittedly high asking price.”

Red Sox had discussions with Reds about Elly De La Cruz but couldn’t match up, per @Sean_McAdam. Reds aren’t inclined to move De La Cruz but are willing to listen to offers. pic.twitter.com/T9Fz8BEst0 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 1, 2026

De La Cruz’s Future With the Reds

The Reds currently have De La Cruz under club control through the 2029 season, giving them little reason to entertain trade offers for the young superstar.

Even so, Cincinnati attempted to sign the two-time All-Star to a long-term extension last year. De La Cruz and his representatives ultimately decided not to move forward with a deal, likely recognizing that his value could continue to climb over the next few seasons.

Through 90 games this season, De La Cruz has recorded 100 hits, 18 home runs, and 48 RBIs while slashing .279/.508/.866.