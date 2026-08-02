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Boston Red Sox Held Trade Talks With Reds About Elly De La Cruz: Report

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Elly de la Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds stands on deck before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, teams around the league are actively pursuing blockbuster moves to bolster their rosters.

One of those teams has been the Boston Red Sox, who have been the hottest team in baseball over the last month.

That surge shifted Boston from a team expected to sell into an aggressive buyer, and the front office reportedly attempted to make a splash with the Cincinnati Reds.

Red Sox Held Brief Trade Talks for Elly De La Cruz

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Red Sox, who are actively attempting to land a shortstop, held trade discussions with the Reds about superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz.

While the Reds have made it clear that De La Cruz is not available, they at least allowed the Red Sox to present an offer. As expected, Boston’s proposal — reportedly built around prospects — fell well short of Cincinnati’s asking price.

“The Red Sox had discussions with the Cincinnati Reds about Elly De La Cruz, but couldn’t match up,” McAdam reported. “The Reds aren’t inclined to move De La Cruz, but are willing to at least listen to teams who might meet their admittedly high asking price.”

De La Cruz’s Future With the Reds

The Reds currently have De La Cruz under club control through the 2029 season, giving them little reason to entertain trade offers for the young superstar.

Even so, Cincinnati attempted to sign the two-time All-Star to a long-term extension last year. De La Cruz and his representatives ultimately decided not to move forward with a deal, likely recognizing that his value could continue to climb over the next few seasons.

Through 90 games this season, De La Cruz has recorded 100 hits, 18 home runs, and 48 RBIs while slashing .279/.508/.866.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Held Trade Talks With Reds About Elly De La Cruz: Report

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