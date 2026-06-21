Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt Post

NEW YORK ? MAY 1: Outfielder Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox smiles before the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 1, 2006. The Red Sox won 7-3. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 3-1.
Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt Post
GettyManny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox adjusts his glove during Game Two of the 2007 Major League Baseball World Series against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on October 25, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Also on Sunday, Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
@baby_emersyns_dad: “Happy Father’s Day to all ⚾️”
@pj_osorio_: “Happy fathers Day Manny 🙌”
Getty Manny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after connecting for a three-run home run to defeat the Los Angeles Angels, 6-3, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park October 5, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts.
There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.
Fans will likely enjoy seeing the personal update from Ramirez, as he is one of the best (and most popular) Red Sox players of all time.
Looking At Ramirez
GettyManny Ramirez #24 of the Boston Red Sox smiles during Game One of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on October 12, 2007 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ramirez was picked in the 1st round of the 1991 MLB Draft.
Over 2,302 games (and 19 seasons), the 12-time MLB All-Star batted .312 with 2,574 hits and 555 home runs.
Red Sox Right Now
GettyCaleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 31-44 record in 75 games.
They will remain on the road for a series with the Colorado Rockies that starts on Monday night in Denver.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox played the final game of their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 3-1.Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt PostAlso on Sunday, Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez made a heartfelt post to Instagram. View this post on […]
Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt Post