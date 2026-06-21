Boston Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox played the final game of their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

After winning the first two games, they lost by a score of 3-1.

Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Sunday, Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@miikeec: “Happy Father’s Day To the legend!!”

@mannyjr99: “Love ❤️it !”

@baby_emersyns_dad: “Happy Father’s Day to all ⚾️”

@pj_osorio_: “Happy fathers Day Manny 🙌”

There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than two hours.

Fans will likely enjoy seeing the personal update from Ramirez, as he is one of the best (and most popular) Red Sox players of all time.

Looking At Ramirez

Ramirez was picked in the 1st round of the 1991 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

The MLB legend then spent part of eight seasons with the Red Sox where he won two World Series titles.

The 54-year-old finished his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 2,302 games (and 19 seasons), the 12-time MLB All-Star batted .312 with 2,574 hits and 555 home runs.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 31-44 record in 75 games.

They will remain on the road for a series with the Colorado Rockies that starts on Monday night in Denver.