Hi, Subscriber

Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Chad Tracy Announcement Before Guardians Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 01: Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy looks on from the dugout during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin their second-to-last series on Tuesday night when they host the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston has already clinched a playoff spot, and it appears they will hold the second Wild Card spot, which would mean a best-of-three first-round series against the New York Yankees if the standings hold.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, however, the Red Sox organization announced some major news regarding interim manager Chad Tracy.

Red Sox Make Sudden Tracy Announcement

While it seemed to come out of nowhere, Boston has officially named Tracy their next full-time manager, removing the interim tag before the playoffs begin.

The team is also bringing back Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, with both moves coming in the same announcement. Tracy will become the 49th manager in Red Sox history.

The #RedSox today announced that they have exercised the club’s 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and named Chad Tracy the team’s 49th manager in club history, agreeing to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season with a club option in 2030.”

Tracy’s Time as Red Sox Interim Manager

Tracy stepped in after the Red Sox fired Alex Cora on April 25 following a 10-17 start to the season. He joined the team from Triple-A Worcester and completely turned Boston around.

They not only had a historic summer stretch, but they also enter Tuesday night with an 84-72 overall record and the third-best record in the American League after many believed they were dead to rights.

Now, for the next three seasons, Tracy will get to build with a very young and talented Red Sox club with World Series aspirations.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Chad Tracy Announcement Before Guardians Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x