Boston Red Sox Make Sudden Chad Tracy Announcement Before Guardians Series

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin their second-to-last series on Tuesday night when they host the Cleveland Guardians.

Boston has already clinched a playoff spot, and it appears they will hold the second Wild Card spot, which would mean a best-of-three first-round series against the New York Yankees if the standings hold.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, however, the Red Sox organization announced some major news regarding interim manager Chad Tracy.

Red Sox Make Sudden Tracy Announcement

While it seemed to come out of nowhere, Boston has officially named Tracy their next full-time manager, removing the interim tag before the playoffs begin.

The team is also bringing back Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, with both moves coming in the same announcement. Tracy will become the 49th manager in Red Sox history.

“The #RedSox today announced that they have exercised the club’s 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and named Chad Tracy the team’s 49th manager in club history, agreeing to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season with a club option in 2030.”

The #RedSox today announced that they have exercised the club’s 2029 and 2030 contract options on Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and named Chad Tracy the team’s 49th manager in club history, agreeing to a three-year contract that will run through the 2029 season with a club… pic.twitter.com/cva6wS2B3Y — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 22, 2026

Tracy’s Time as Red Sox Interim Manager

Tracy stepped in after the Red Sox fired Alex Cora on April 25 following a 10-17 start to the season. He joined the team from Triple-A Worcester and completely turned Boston around.

They not only had a historic summer stretch, but they also enter Tuesday night with an 84-72 overall record and the third-best record in the American League after many believed they were dead to rights.

Now, for the next three seasons, Tracy will get to build with a very young and talented Red Sox club with World Series aspirations.