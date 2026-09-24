Boston Red Sox Manager Announces Garrett Crochet Update Before MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox have clinched a postseason spot, and while they’re in the middle of a series with the Cleveland Guardians, all signs point to them holding the second Wild Card spot.

They’re going to enter the playoffs with a lot of question marks, as several players’ statuses remain up in the air. Left-handed ace Garrett Crochet likely the biggest question of all.

Crochet has missed time since late April because of left shoulder inflammation, keeping him sidelined for roughly five months.

Red Sox Announce Update on Crochet

He’s potentially ramping up at the perfect time after beginning to throw live batting practice, and manager Chad Tracy provided a major update Wednesday before their game against Cleveland.

Tracy revealed that Crochet, despite his recent progression, won’t pitch during the final handful of regular-season games.

That’ll obviously make it hard for him to transition right into the Wild Card Series next week, but the recently hired full-time manager didn’t rule it out.

“Doesn’t necessarily void him for the Wild Card, but the conversations around that are deep in a lot of ways. It could change a playoff roster,” Tracy said, via Chris Cotillo. “What is he able to give you? Can he give you two games? Can he give you multiple innings? Can he go back-to-back? All of those questions have to be answered, not only for his own health but for our team and what puts us in the best position.”

Crochet will likely throw another live BP this weekend and won’t pitch in a game during the regular season but Chad Tracy says: “Doesn’t necessarily void him for the Wild Card, but the conversations around that are deep in a lot of ways. It could change a playoff roster. What is… — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 23, 2026

Crochet’s Role If He Returns

The expectation is that Crochet would move into a bullpen role when he returns. This would give the Red Sox a massive addition given his caliber and the fact that he’s a lefty.

Crochet has made only six starts this year and posted a 3-3 record with a 6.30 ERA across that stretch.

Yet, in 2025, he made 32 starts and went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA while pitching a league-most 205.1 innings.