Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Honest Statement on Yankees’ Cam Schlittler

The Boston Red Sox are back in the postseason, and as they look to avenge their Wild Card loss last year to the New York Yankees, they’ll play their AL East rival once again.

Beginning Tuesday night in the Bronx, the Red Sox will take on the Yankees in a best-of-three series, with left-hander Payton Tolle starting Game 1 against New York ace Cam Schlittler.

On Monday, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on Schlittler.

Tracy Makes Honest Statement About Schlittler

Before stepping up as the Red Sox interim manager and now full-time manager, Tracy managed the Triple-A club in Worcester. He revealed that his first time seeing Schlittler pitch came in Scranton after a reporter asked about his first impression of the Yankees star.

“My first impression was this guy is a pretty darn good pitcher,” Tracy said. “And my impression hasn’t changed since then. I think he threw against us in Scranton and I think we left and a couple weeks later he was up here. So seen him there, obviously have seen him now here. Well aware of the quality of pitcher that he is and it’s our job to try and go out there and beat him.”

Chad Tracy recalls facing Cam Schlittler in the minor leagues “My first impression was this guy’s a pretty darn good pitcher. My impression hasn’t changed since then” pic.twitter.com/yhGgA6aqcd — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 28, 2026

Schlittler’s Success Against Boston

Schlittler has dominated the Red Sox in his five career starts against them.

He’s gone 3-1 against Boston with a 0.56 ERA, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 39 batters.

One of those starts came in Game 3 of last season’s Wild Card Series, when he pitched eight scoreless innings against the Red Sox and struck out 12 batters to help the Yankees punch their ticket to the ALDS.