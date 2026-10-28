Boston Red Sox Expected to Cut Ties With $90 Million Outfielder Who Doesn’t Fit In

As Boston Red Sox mourn the 2026 MLB season, a roster shakeup feels nearly inevitable. They have eight outfielders on their 40-man roster, which includes Masataka Yoshida and Jahmai Jones who both played in the outfield this season.

Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo shares his insight on who doesn’t fit in and which he expects the organization to part ways with.

The one he refers to the most ran quite a big paycheck when he first signed with little return on investment.

Boston Red Sox Expected to Part Ways With Masataka Yoshida With One Year Remaining on His Contract

In a recent article by Boston Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo, he shares that in a platooned outfield, the Red Sox is most likely to part ways with underperforming left fielder and DH Masataka Yoshida. Even claiming that he doesn’t fit in this roster.

Matthew Crory on X: “Masataka Yoshida “looks like a goner” as the Red Sox work through their outfield and DH logjam this winter. Boston could look to trade him or simply DFA him @ChrisCotillo speculates in his latest article. Yoshida has one year left on the five-year, $90M deal he signed in December 2022.”

“Yoshida, due $18 million next season, looks like a goner after another subpar year,” Cotillo wrote in his article. “He is not without value but simply doesn’t fit on this Red Sox roster, so the club might try to trade him again (something they haven’t had luck with before) or simply cut bait.”

Cotillo even poses the question of trading Boston’s former No. 2 overall prospect Kristian Campbell, over Yoshida to get more bank for their buck.

It seems likely that if Yoshida were to part ways with the organization, it would end in DFA as opposed to a trade.

In four seasons with the Red Sox, Yoshida slashed .280/.339/.420 with 34 home runs and 182 RBIs. While his numbers are consistent at the plate, the 33-year-old had a defensive downside and found himself as a designated hitter over the outfield.

And with the Red Sox in need of a slugger, Yoshida doesn’t fit their dynamic.

In December 2022, Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million contract. He has one year remaining on his contract, meaning if the Red Sox were to DFA him, they would be eating $18 million.

Jarren Duran Listed as a Potential Red Sox Trade Candidate

Along with the speculation that Masataka Yoshida will be wearing new threads next season, Chris Cotillo says that a trade is in play for Jarren Duran.

“Duran played 151 games last year in large part because Anthony was unavailable for so much of the season. If Anthony had been right, Duran’s role would have been a talking point for months. With that backdrop, a trade involving Duran is expected to once again be squarely in play for the Red Sox — and something that the 30-year-old might welcome considering the stage of his career (he’s two years from free agency) and a dwindling opportunity in Boston. How other teams value him is the big question. Moving Duran and his projected $11.1 million arbitration salary could help the Red Sox achieve other winter objectives in an offseason in which money might be tighter than people realize.”

Last season, Duran had statistically, the worst season of career. He slashed .207/.266/.361 with an OPS of .627.

Duran was also at the helm of several viral moments–and not positive ones–last season. Including a misplayed inside-the-park walk-off home run against the Colorado Rockies.

Cotillo lays down his final prediction explaining that the Red Sox DFA Yoshida and either trade Duran or Campbell.