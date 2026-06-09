Red Sox Legend Criticizes Front Office for Roster Issues

Former Boston Red Sox star Mike Lowell has expressed his confusion with how the organization has compiled its roster. Despite entering 2026 with high hopes, Boston is currently last in the American League East. Not only are they at the bottom of the division, but the Red Sox are also 10 games under .500 and 11.5 games out of first place.

Lowell was asked about the team’s dire situation while appearing on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast with Rob Bradford. For starters, the 2007 World Series MVP criticized how the Red Sox still have four quality outfielders on the roster. Boston was heavily linked with offloading one of the quartet in the offseason, but a move never materialized.

“The outfield logjam is a disaster,” claimed Lowell. “It doesn’t bode well for the players. I’ve never believed that platooning guys works. You need guys to build consistency. It’s really hard for someone to not play for two days, play for two, not play for one, play for three, and get consistency. That’s why bench players don’t hit .300 because it’s really hard.”

Mike Lowell Claims the Boston Red Sox Should Have Signed Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso

On top of the outfield logjam, Lowell lambasted the Boston Red Sox for not grabbing Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso in the winter. While the organization attempted to sign both right-handed stars, the duo ultimately opted to sign elsewhere ahead of the current campaign. Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Buster Olney recently revealed that the Red Sox are eyeing a high-priced right-handed bat in the trade market.

“If you signed Bregman and you signed Alonso and you signed Contreras and you signed Ranger Suarez and you signed Sonny Gray, how much less money would you be making? Now your team looks different,” continued Lowell. “‘Oh, we need a real good right-handed bat at the deadline,’ this is what I’m hearing now. Well, we had two of them in the offseason. You could have gotten them.”

ESPN previously revealed that Bregman essentially opted to join the Chicago Cubs, mostly because Boston would not include a no-trade clause in their offer. The Red Sox also submitted a seemingly lowball offer to Alonso before he signed on with the Baltimore Orioles. This was even though the All-Star slugger was interested in playing at Fenway Park.

Top Boston Exec Not Expected to be Fired Soon

As Lowell points out, if they were more serious in targeting Bregman and Alonso, the Boston Red Sox would have had a very dangerous lineup. Instead, only the San Diego Padres are averaging fewer runs per game (3.91) than the Red Sox.

Some may point to Bregman’s struggles in Chicago as vindication for the Boston organization. Nevertheless, the All-Star has a career .898 OPS at Fenway Park, suggesting that his 2026 would have likely fared better if he had remained with the Red Sox.

Signing both Bregman and Alonso would have been expensive. Nevertheless, the Red Sox now have to give up quality players/prospects to trade for a right-handed infielder. Despite the team’s failures, the team is unlikely to fire chief baseball officer Craig Breslow this season. The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey is reporting that the exec’s job is safe for now.