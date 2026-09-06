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Boston Red Sox Quickly Promote 29-Year-Old Amid Bad Ceddanne Rafaela News

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Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their key outfielders for the next little bit at least, as they placed Ceddanne Rafaela on the 10-day injured list. With Rafaela being a key part of the Red Sox’s lineup, this is certainly tough news for the American League East club.

Now, in response to Rafaela hitting the injured list, the Red Sox have called up one of their utility players from Triple-A Worcester.

Boston Red Sox Promote Nate Eaton From Triple-A Worcester

Boston Red Sox v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, CO – JUNE 23: Nate Eaton #18 of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI double in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have announced that they have promoted Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

With Rafaela being placed on the injured list, it is understandable that the Red Sox have called up a player like Eaton. He will provide their major league roster with a versatile player who can play both in the infield and the outfield.

Looking at Eaton’s 2026 Season With the Red Sox So Far

Eaton has appeared in 14 games so far this season with Boston, where he has recorded one home run, two doubles, five RBI, and a .125 batting average. This is after he had one home run, four doubles, four RBI, and a .296 batting average in 41 games with Boston during the 2025 season.

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Nate Eaton #40 of the Boston Red Sox in action during game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 1, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

While with Triple-A Worcester this season, Eaton has posted nine home runs, 16 doubles, three triples, 44 RBI, and a .253 batting average. Overall, he has been decent in the minors, so it is understandable that he is now getting another chance on Boston’s roster.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Quickly Promote 29-Year-Old Amid Bad Ceddanne Rafaela News

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