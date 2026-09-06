Boston Red Sox Quickly Promote 29-Year-Old Amid Bad Ceddanne Rafaela News

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their key outfielders for the next little bit at least, as they placed Ceddanne Rafaela on the 10-day injured list. With Rafaela being a key part of the Red Sox’s lineup, this is certainly tough news for the American League East club.

Now, in response to Rafaela hitting the injured list, the Red Sox have called up one of their utility players from Triple-A Worcester.

Boston Red Sox Promote Nate Eaton From Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have announced that they have promoted Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester ahead of their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

With Rafaela being placed on the injured list, it is understandable that the Red Sox have called up a player like Eaton. He will provide their major league roster with a versatile player who can play both in the infield and the outfield.

Looking at Eaton’s 2026 Season With the Red Sox So Far

Eaton has appeared in 14 games so far this season with Boston, where he has recorded one home run, two doubles, five RBI, and a .125 batting average. This is after he had one home run, four doubles, four RBI, and a .296 batting average in 41 games with Boston during the 2025 season.

While with Triple-A Worcester this season, Eaton has posted nine home runs, 16 doubles, three triples, 44 RBI, and a .253 batting average. Overall, he has been decent in the minors, so it is understandable that he is now getting another chance on Boston’s roster.