Boston Red Sox Quietly Release 19-Year-Old Pitcher Before Giants Series

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Red Sox quietly announced the release of a minor-league pitcher.

Boston Red Sox Release Pitcher Before San Francisco Giants Series

Via MiLB.com: “DSL Red Sox Blue released RHP Isael Fis.”

The Red Sox signed Fis to a minor-league deal on Oct. 25, 2024.

More About Isael Fis

Fis is just 19 years old. He was born on Feb. 4, 2007, in San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.

Fis threw 31 2/3 innings across 26 appearances in rookie ball for the Red Sox organization from 2025-26.

During his time with the Red Sox organization, the young right-hander posted an 8.81 ERA with 15 strikeouts, 31 walks, nine hit batters and a .307 opponent batting average.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are coming off a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston won the first two games of the series against Arizona. The club has the day off on Thursday before beginning the three-game set against San Francisco.

Before the Diamondbacks series, the Red Sox had hit a rough patch, losing seven of nine games.

Regardless, Boston still has a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings.

Currently, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 68-59 record. They are five games ahead of the third Wild Card team, the Minnesota Twins.

As for the division standings, Boston is in third place in the American League East. The club is 8 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.

The Yankees, the first AL Wild Card team, are in second place with a 71-55 record. They are five games back of the Rays.

After their series with the Giants, the Red Sox will hit the road for a seven-game road trip, starting with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and ending with a four-game set against the Yankees.