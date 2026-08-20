Boston Red Sox Quietly Release 19-Year-Old Pitcher Before Giants Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: Interim manager Chad Tracy looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Ahead of Friday’s game, the Red Sox quietly announced the release of a minor-league pitcher.
Boston Red Sox Release Pitcher Before San Francisco Giants Series
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Via MiLB.com: “DSL Red Sox Blue released RHP Isael Fis.”
The Red Sox signed Fis to a minor-league deal on Oct. 25, 2024.
More About Isael Fis
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Fis is just 19 years old. He was born on Feb. 4, 2007, in San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic.
Fis threw 31 2/3 innings across 26 appearances in rookie ball for the Red Sox organization from 2025-26.
During his time with the Red Sox organization, the young right-hander posted an 8.81 ERA with 15 strikeouts, 31 walks, nine hit batters and a .307 opponent batting average.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Mickey Gasper #30 after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
The Red Sox are coming off a 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on Wednesday.
Boston won the first two games of the series against Arizona. The club has the day off on Thursday before beginning the three-game set against San Francisco.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Mickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his solo home run with Nick Sogard #20 in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on August 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Before the Diamondbacks series, the Red Sox had hit a rough patch, losing seven of nine games.
Regardless, Boston still has a comfortable lead in the Wild Card standings.
Currently, the Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with a 68-59 record. They are five games ahead of the third Wild Card team, the Minnesota Twins.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Jahmai Jones #37 after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on August 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
As for the division standings, Boston is in third place in the American League East. The club is 8 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the division.
The Yankees, the first AL Wild Card team, are in second place with a 71-55 record. They are five games back of the Rays.
After their series with the Giants, the Red Sox will hit the road for a seven-game road trip, starting with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and ending with a four-game set against the Yankees.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Quietly Release 19-Year-Old Pitcher Before Giants Series