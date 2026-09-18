Boston Red Sox Receive Good News on Injured 28-Year-Old Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox are wrapping up a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

However, a notable development out in Worcester with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate occurred prior to the game that is good news for the big league club as they slowly start to assemble the team they want to roll into the MLB postseason with.

Johan Oviedo Makes Rehab Appearance

Stepping on the rubber for the Worcester WooSox on Thursday was 28-year-old right-hander Johan Oviedo, who has plenty of major league experience but has been on the IL since March with a right elbow strain.

It was his first appearance in months, and he had a stellar outing, completing 2.1 innings and allowing just two hits, one earned run, and one walk while recording four strikeouts. He threw 20 of his 30 pitches for strikes, with his fastball sitting around 95-97 mph and topping out at 98.5 mph.

Welcome back, Johan Oviedo! His first rehab outing is in the books. 2.1 IP – 30 Pitches/20 Strikes

2 Hits

1 ER/R

4 K

1 BB

3 Whiffs Averaged 95.9 on his 4SFB. All 3 Whiffs came on that pitch alone. Filled the zone up as well. 67% Strike% and 1PStr%. pic.twitter.com/xtwfnhehSO — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 17, 2026

Oviedo’s End of Season Outlook

According to WooSox reporter Tommy Cassell, Oviedo spoke to the media postgame and noted that it was “a good sign” to see him top out at 98 mph and sit at 95 mph with his fastball in just his first rehab start.

Waking up and seeing how he feels Friday will be pivotal, and it seems like he’ll make at least one more bullpen appearance later this week if he feels good.

After that, Oviedo reportedly did note whether or not he’d be a part of the taxi squad in Fort Myers, which, if he is, would allow him to travel with the Red Sox during the postseason and be an emergency player available if an injury occurs to an active player.