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Boston Red Sox Receive Good News on Injured 28-Year-Old Pitcher

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are wrapping up a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

However, a notable development out in Worcester with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate occurred prior to the game that is good news for the big league club as they slowly start to assemble the team they want to roll into the MLB postseason with.

Johan Oviedo Makes Rehab Appearance

Stepping on the rubber for the Worcester WooSox on Thursday was 28-year-old right-hander Johan Oviedo, who has plenty of major league experience but has been on the IL since March with a right elbow strain.

It was his first appearance in months, and he had a stellar outing, completing 2.1 innings and allowing just two hits, one earned run, and one walk while recording four strikeouts. He threw 20 of his 30 pitches for strikes, with his fastball sitting around 95-97 mph and topping out at 98.5 mph.

Oviedo’s End of Season Outlook

According to WooSox reporter Tommy Cassell, Oviedo spoke to the media postgame and noted that it was “a good sign” to see him top out at 98 mph and sit at 95 mph with his fastball in just his first rehab start.

Waking up and seeing how he feels Friday will be pivotal, and it seems like he’ll make at least one more bullpen appearance later this week if he feels good.

After that, Oviedo reportedly did note whether or not he’d be a part of the taxi squad in Fort Myers, which, if he is, would allow him to travel with the Red Sox during the postseason and be an emergency player available if an injury occurs to an active player.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Boston Red Sox Receive Good News on Injured 28-Year-Old Pitcher

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