Boston Red Sox Star Facing Likely MLB Suspension After Brawl

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras lost his cool on Tuesday, tossed his helmet during a brawl, and now will face a likely punishment.

Contreras was ejected from the team’s 8-1 loss to the Washington Nationals after a confrontation with Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli that led to the benches clearing. Contreras threw his helmet during the dust-up, leading to an expected suspension by the MLB.

As The Athletic noted, the incident began after Cavalli struck out Contreras in the bottom of the fourth inning. Contreras began to make his way back to the dugout, but stopped when it appeared he heard something from the Nationals pitcher.

“Contreras, who was also ejected from Monday’s game, began walking toward the mound as Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz put his hand on Contreras’ shoulder and Red Sox third base coach Chad Epperson approached to intervene,” the report noted. “Then came more pushing and shoving, and Contreras charged the mound. He threw his helmet as several players tried to hold him back.”

George Bissell of NBC Sports noted that the league will likely hand Contreras a suspension for sparking the fight, and for tossing his helmet during the scuffle.

“There’s a lot to unpack here,” Bissell wrote. “Contreras is likely to face a suspension after he threw his helmet at Nationals starter Cade Cavalli during a bench-clearing dustup at Fenway Park following a verbal altercation. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to the fourth-inning ejection. The 34-year-old was also tossed during Monday’s series opener.”