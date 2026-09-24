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Boston Weather for Red Sox-Cubs Could Send Series to Tampa

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Pete Crow-Armstrong slides in against Trevor Story.
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 20: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs slides past Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox, who is unable to make the tag, for a double during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The looming nor’easter heading for Boston is certainly going to impact the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs’ three-game series to end the MLB regular season.

Both teams are going to the playoffs, but seeding could still be on the line when they meet in interleague action, and the weather forecast has the league considering all the options.

The current working setup would involve playing a doubleheader on Friday and the final game of their season on Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston before getting out of dodge.

It sounds like that isn’t finalized, though.

In fact, they may end the season playing in a different ballpark all together.

Red Sox-Cubs in Tampa Bay?

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported on Thursday that the Red Sox and Cubs could end up playing games in Tampa to close out the season.

This is what Rogers posted on X:

If that theory played out, it seems that there’d be no more Friday doubleheader, and that they’d instead get to finish out the season on the same calendar as the other teams in the league.

MLB starts the final day of the regular season at the same time for everyone to take into account the potential for playoff implications, and putting the Red Sox and Cubs in Tampa would allow them to fit that plan.

Still, it sounds like the wheels are still spinning. The ever-shifting weather forecast will force MLB to make a call, and they’ll just have to hope they’re right.

How This Impacts Rays

The reason this would be possible could be that the Tampa Bay Rays aren’t home this weekend — although the report doesn’t specifically state that it’d be at their ballpark.

The Rays are already on the road, playing in New York against the Yankees to close out a series on Thursday night.

The Rays then head to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies to finish the regular season.

While none of the reporting on this has said it specifically, one option is for the Red Sox and Cubs to play at the Rays’ Tropicana Field, which is technically located in St. Petersburg. There is an alternative in Tampa, though. That’s the Yankees’ Spring Training home, Steinbrenner Field.

This is a fluid situation, so it’ll be worth staying tuned to see what happens here.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Boston Weather for Red Sox-Cubs Could Send Series to Tampa

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