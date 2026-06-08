Craig Breslow Fired Before August? Red Sox Insider Drops Major Hint

Could Craig Breslow be out before the August 3 trade deadline? A well-connected Red Sox insider just dropped his strongest hint yet that Boston’s chief baseball officer may be running out of time.

With the Red Sox stuck in last place and ownership already making one shocking leadership change this season, questions about Breslow’s future are only getting louder.

Jarred Carrabis, host of the popular “Section 10” podcast and one of the most-followed voices in Red Sox media, has spent the 2026 season openly wondering how much longer Breslow survives at the top of baseball operations. The hints have grown louder by the week as Boston has sunk in the standings, and his audience has run with the speculation.

After Red Sox owner John Henry was spotted at Yankee Stadium during a game between the Yankees and Red Sox over the weekend, Carrabis was asked on the podcast whether he had picked up any information about Breslow’s fate.

The popular podcaster remained strangely silent.

The Red Sox shocked the sport by firing manager Alex Cora 27 games into the season, along with several of his coaches. Carrabis read the purge as ownership quietly stripping Breslow of his last excuse.

“That’s John Henry telling you, ‘Hey, Breslow, now everything is on you,'” Carrabis said on MLB Network. “There’s no shield to protect you. If you don’t turn this around, if you don’t fix this, you’re next.”

Breslow on the Hot Seat With Red Sox

Two months later, the picture has only darkened. Boston entered the week at 27-36, dead last in the American League East and behind a logjam of wild-card contenders, with interim manager Chad Tracy still searching for answers.

That leaves Breslow staring at a trade deadline that could double as a referendum on his job. He has spent recent days aggressively chasing a right-handed bat, according to ESPN‘s Buster Olney, even with a roster that many around the game believe should be torn down and sold off for parts.

Why hand the keys to an executive who may not be around to drive the car? That’s the dilemma now hanging over Fenway Park, and the reason insiders keep floating Breslow’s exit before the trades even start. Henry has shown in the past that he is willing to move quickly when results stall.

Breslow’s Controversial Red Sox Track Record

Boston hired Breslow in October 2023, luring the Yale-educated former reliever back to the franchise where he won a title out of the 2013 bullpen, according to MLB.com‘s Ian Browne. The résumé was impressive. The results have not matched it.

His first major move set the tone. Weeks into the job, Breslow shipped Chris Sale to Atlanta for infielder Vaughn Grissom and ate a chunk of Sale’s salary in the process. Sale promptly won the 2024 National League Cy Young Award. Grissom flamed out, never locked down second base, and was eventually dealt to the Los Angeles Angels for mid-level outfield prospect Isaiah Jackson.

Then in June 2025, Breslow traded Rafael Devers and the bulk of his 10-year, $313.5 million contract to the San Francisco Giants, severing the last tie to the 2018 championship after Mookie Betts was traded in 2020 and Xander Bogaerts left in free agency three years later. The prospect haul of James Tibbs III, Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks that Breslow acquired is gone. He quickly traded all three away.

Add the choice to let Alex Bregman leave, plus whiffs on power bats like Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, and the case against Breslow becomes clear, at least in the minds of Red Sox Nation. Now, Carrabis hinted, the man who built this roster may not get the chance to fix it. Will Henry drop the axe before the August trade deadline, or grant Breslow one last reprieve? That now appears to be the most suspense-filled question of the summer in Boston.