Red Sox’ Craig Breslow Faces Major Concern Inside Organization

The Boston Red Sox entered June in a place nobody expected. Last in the American League East at 25-33, the roster Breslow spent the offseason carefully constructing has yet to deliver. Acquisitions like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Ranger Suarez were supposed to push Boston forward. Instead, the team ranks 25th in scoring, 29th in home runs, and 21st in OPS.

The underperformance forced Breslow’s hand in late April. He fired manager Alex Cora and a significant portion of the coaching staff, a move he acknowledged wasn’t easy. The hope was that shaking up the dugout would spark something. It hasn’t produced the turnaround Boston needed.

The pressure inside the organization is building, and it is no longer limited to the win-loss record.

What’s Being Said Inside the Red Sox Organization

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey reported Monday that multiple people within the organization believe Breslow would benefit from having someone help translate his communication style to players and clubhouse staff. The perception, according to Healey, is that Breslow has leaned heavily into his analytical background at the expense of the player relationships his experience in the game was supposed to help him build.

Breslow played 12 years in the big leagues. That background was part of the appeal when Boston hired him in 2023. The idea was that someone who had actually lived the game could deliver data-driven ideas in a way traditional baseball people could accept. The gap between that expectation and the current reality is where the tension lives.

Breslow acknowledged in the same Globe piece that the season is weighing on him. “It bothers me incredibly strongly,” he told Healey, adding that it consumes his thinking and keeps him up at night.

That is not the response of someone who doesn’t care. The question being raised internally is whether caring is enough.

A Disconnect That Has Been Building

This is not a new problem. Last summer, detailed reporting on the Rafael Devers trade to the San Francisco Giants painted a picture of an organization where the front office and coaching staff were pulling in different directions. Coaches had grown frustrated with the weight placed on swing mechanics and hitting data, feeling that fundamentals were being sacrificed in the process. That tension predated Breslow but accelerated under him.

Firing Cora and the coaching staff was supposed to address some of that friction. Instead it may have reinforced a deeper concern. When the personnel changes reaffirm the front office’s direction rather than question it, the underlying philosophy doesn’t change.

Even Theo Epstein, the architect of Boston’s 2004 and 2007 championship teams and a fellow Yale graduate who understood the value of analytics, has reportedly grown frustrated with how far the current regime has pushed that approach.

What Comes Next for Breslow

Nothing suggests Breslow’s job is in immediate danger. Ownership made a clear commitment when they backed him through the coaching staff overhaul, and reversing course again so quickly would create its own set of problems.

But 25-33 is a number that demands answers. Breslow has been aggressive in reaching out to other teams about potential trades, though nothing significant has materialized yet. A move in June, similar to last year’s Devers deal, could change the trajectory. Whether the roster responds is a separate question.

The communication issues Healey reported add another layer. Breslow can reshape the roster. Rebuilding trust inside the clubhouse takes longer, and the clock on this season is already running.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Breslow is carrying a lot right now, and most of it is self-inflicted in the sense that his vision for this organization has not yet translated into results on the field or relationships in the building.

The talent is there. The offseason additions were real. Boston has underperformed what the roster suggested it could be, and that gap is what makes the internal noise louder.

He knows what’s at stake. The season isn’t over, and a strong June could quiet a lot of this quickly.

But the Red Sox need wins. Everything else follows from there.