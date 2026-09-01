Boston Red Sox Suddenly DFA 28-Year-Old Infielder During Mariners Series

The Boston Red Sox kicked off their series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Boston defeated the Mariners by a 9-8 final score in the series opener, and it was certainly needed after how they performed against the New York Yankees beforehand.

Now, as the Red Sox’s series with the Mariners carries on, the American League East club has made a roster move.

Boston Red Sox DFA Brett Harris

The Red Sox have announced that they have designated infielder Brett Harris for assignment. They also shared that they have called up pitcher Jedixson Paez and activated Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the 60-day injured list.

Harris being designated for the Red Sox has opened up the roster spot for Paez to join the major league club. Now, Harris will be available for the taking for any team that is looking for a bit more depth in their infield.

Harris’ 2026 Season So Far

Harris made just one appearance for the Red Sox before being designated for assignment. During that appearance, he went 0-for-2 at the plate. This appearance was back on July 9 against the Chicago White Sox, so it has been a while since Harris played a game for Boston.

Harris spent the bulk of his time with the Red Sox organization with Triple-A Worcester. In 34 games with the Triple-A team before being designated for assignment, he posted three home runs, 19 RBI, and a .236 batting average.

Harris also played in 37 games earlier this season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley before joining the Red Sox organization. During them, he recorded five home runs, 34 RBI, and a .336 batting average. He also made five appearances earlier this campaign with the Athletics, where he did not record a hit.