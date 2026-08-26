Boston Red Sox Announce Big Caleb Durbin Change During Marlins Series

The Boston Red Sox finish off their series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. They will be looking to keep their strong play going, as they are entering the game on a five-game winning streak.

While Boston has been red-hot, they are making some changes to their roster against the Marlins. This includes with Caleb Durbin.

Boston Red Sox Announce Big Caleb Durbin Change

Caleb Durbin will be in a new spot in the Red Sox’s batting order on Wednesday. This is because he is set to hit fourth for Boston against the Marlins. This comes after he did not start in Boston’s most recent game against Miami.

Durbin will be replacing Willson Contreras as Boston’s cleanup hitter for their series finale against Miami. Contreras will not be in the lineup for Boston in this one.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for their series finale against the Marlins.

N. Sogard 1B

C. Rafaela CF

W. Abreu RF

C. Durbin 3B

M. Gasper DH

A. Monasterio SS

J. Duran LF

A. Seigler 2B

C. Wong C

Durbin’s 2026 Season So Far With the Red Sox

Durbin has certainly benefited from his trade to the Red Sox, as he is having a strong season for the AL East club. In 125 games so far this season with Boston, he has posted 12 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 22 doubles, and a .254 batting average. This is after he had 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 136 games for the Milwaukee Brewers as a rookie last season.

It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Durbin can put together for Boston in their series finale against Miami from here.