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Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Caleb Durbin Decision Before Yankees Series

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Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game One
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox makes a throw to first base during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox start their AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox will be looking to get revenge against the Yankees after losing to them last year in the AL Wild Card series.

Now, with Game 1 just about here, Boston has announced a notable decision with Caleb Durbin.

Caleb Durbin Dropping to Bottom of the Red Sox’s Batting Order

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have announced that Durbin will be their ninth hitter against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Durbin dropping to the bottom of Boston’s batting order comes after he hit seventh in their last game against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: R. Anthony DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF N. Sogard 2B J. Duran LF T. Story SS C. Durbin 3B

Looking at Durbin

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on September 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Durbin is entering the playoffs with the hope of heating back up. He had a tough finish to the regular season, as he went 1-for-17 in his last five games.

With this, it makes sense that Boston is dropping Durbin to ninth in their batting order. It will be intriguing to see if he can have a big bounce-back game for Boston against New York.

In 153 games this regular season for the Red Sox, Durbin posted 13 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .248 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Caleb Durbin Decision Before Yankees Series

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