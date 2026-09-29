Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Caleb Durbin Decision Before Yankees Series

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox start their AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox will be looking to get revenge against the Yankees after losing to them last year in the AL Wild Card series.

Now, with Game 1 just about here, Boston has announced a notable decision with Caleb Durbin.

Caleb Durbin Dropping to Bottom of the Red Sox’s Batting Order

The Red Sox have announced that Durbin will be their ninth hitter against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Durbin dropping to the bottom of Boston’s batting order comes after he hit seventh in their last game against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: R. Anthony DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF N. Sogard 2B J. Duran LF T. Story SS C. Durbin 3B

Red Sox 9/29 R. Anthony DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Contreras 1B

W. Abreu RF

C. Rafaela CF

N. Sogard 2B

J. Duran LF

T. Story SS

C. Durbin 3B P. Tolle SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Looking at Durbin

Durbin is entering the playoffs with the hope of heating back up. He had a tough finish to the regular season, as he went 1-for-17 in his last five games.

With this, it makes sense that Boston is dropping Durbin to ninth in their batting order. It will be intriguing to see if he can have a big bounce-back game for Boston against New York.

In 153 games this regular season for the Red Sox, Durbin posted 13 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .248 batting average.