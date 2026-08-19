Boston Red Sox Announce Caleb Durbin Decision During D-Backs Series

The Boston Red Sox are finishing off their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. They are going for the sweep, as they defeated Arizona in each of the first two games of the series.

Boston will be making some changes to their lineup despite recording a combined 20 runs in their last two games. One of them involves infielder Caleb Durbin.

Red Sox Moving Caleb Durbin Up in the Lineup

Durbin will be in a new spot in the lineup for the Red Sox against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. This is because he is moving up to the fifth spot after batting sixth against Arizona in Boston’s last game.

Durbin moving up in the lineup comes after he went 1-for-3 and recorded an RBI in Boston’s most recent game against the Diamondbacks. He has also recorded hits in each of his last four games, so he will be looking to stay hot for Boston from here.

Here is the Red Sox’s full lineup for their game against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Sogard 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Wilyer Abreu RF

Willson Contreras 1B

Caleb Durbin 3B

Mickey Gasper DH

Andruw Monasterio SS

Jaren Duran LF

Connor Wong C

Durbin Has Been Solid Addition to the Red Sox’s Roster This Season

The Red Sox acquired Durbin during this past offseason, and he has had a solid start to his tenure with the team this season. In 119 games this season with Boston, he has recorded 12 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 62 RBI, and a .258 batting average. This is after he posted 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 136 games as a rookie with the Milwaukee Brewers this past season.

Overall, Durbin has come as advertised for the Red Sox and will be looking to continue to trend in the right direction. It will be intriguing to see what kind of performance he has against the Diamondbacks from here.