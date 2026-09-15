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Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Caleb Durbin News Before Rangers Series

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Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox kick off their series against the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox are entering this series red-hot. They won each of their last two games against the Kansas City Royals and are looking to extend their winning streak against Texas.

Now, the Red Sox have announced some news regarding Caleb Durbin before their series against the Rangers.

Caleb Durbin Dropping in the Red Sox’s Batting Order

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 06: Eli White #38 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Nick Sogard #20 and Caleb Durbin #5 after a 3-1 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 06, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

After batting seventh in the Red Sox’s last game against the Royals, Durbin will be hitting eighth against the Rangers.

Jarren Duran will be hitting seventh for Boston with Durbin being dropped in their batting order.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF T. Story SS J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B

Taking a Look at Durbin

Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 18: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first base during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Although Durbin has been dropped in Boston’s lineup, he has been hitting well as of late. He is entering this Rangers matchup on a four-game hitting streak. This included him hitting a home run last game against the Royals. Now, he will be aiming to keep it going for Boston against Texas.

Durbin has 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 23 doubles, 64 RBI, and a .250 batting average in 142 games this season for Boston. He has been a very nice part of Boston’s roster with these numbers.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Caleb Durbin News Before Rangers Series

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