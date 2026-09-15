Boston Red Sox Quickly Announce Caleb Durbin News Before Rangers Series

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox kick off their series against the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox are entering this series red-hot. They won each of their last two games against the Kansas City Royals and are looking to extend their winning streak against Texas.

Now, the Red Sox have announced some news regarding Caleb Durbin before their series against the Rangers.

Caleb Durbin Dropping in the Red Sox’s Batting Order

After batting seventh in the Red Sox’s last game against the Royals, Durbin will be hitting eighth against the Rangers.

Jarren Duran will be hitting seventh for Boston with Durbin being dropped in their batting order.

Here is the Red Sox’s full batting order, as reported by Underdog MLB: R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Contreras 1B W. Abreu RF T. Story SS J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B N. Sogard 2B

Red Sox 9/15 R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Contreras 1B

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

J. Duran CF

C. Durbin 3B

N. Sogard 2B P. Sandoval SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 15, 2026

Taking a Look at Durbin

Although Durbin has been dropped in Boston’s lineup, he has been hitting well as of late. He is entering this Rangers matchup on a four-game hitting streak. This included him hitting a home run last game against the Royals. Now, he will be aiming to keep it going for Boston against Texas.

Durbin has 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 23 doubles, 64 RBI, and a .250 batting average in 142 games this season for Boston. He has been a very nice part of Boston’s roster with these numbers.