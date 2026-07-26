Red Sox Plans for Caleb Durbin Revealed After Curtis Mead Trade

The Boston Red Sox revealed their plans for Caleb Durbin after their trade for Curtis Mead with the Washington Nationals.

The Red Sox sent pitcher Connelly Early to the Nationals for Mead, who is having a big year with his bat. However, while Mead’s bat is the reason why Boston GM Craig Breslow made this trade, the fit from a defensive standpoint isn’t exactly ideal.

That’s because Mead has primarily played third base this year, the same position that Durbin has been playing for the Red Sox. So, it will be interesting to see how the team deploys the two infielders going forward.

For now, it appears that Boston has a plan.

Caleb Durbin to Get Work at Other Positions

According to Durbin himself, he will begin getting in work at other positions, including second base and shortstop, though he expects to remain primarily at third base.

“Caleb Durbin said the Red Sox began talking to him about his willingness to play other positions before last night’s trade went through and he was happy to do whatever would help the team. He will remain at 3B for now, but is going to add 2B and SS work to his routine,” Red Sox reporter Gabrielle Starr wrote on X.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy confirmed that Durbin will remain at third base for now, but the team is open to trying him at other positions as they look to also fit Mead into their defensive rotation.

“Chad Tracy reiterated that Caleb Durbin will stay at 3B for now. ‘The cool thing was talking to all players involved, including Curtis, last night, that the general response was ‘(I’ll) play wherever you need me to.’ So we got a good right-handed bat that looks like he’s capable playing second. We’ll start with that and keep eyes on it,'” Starr wrote on X.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in MLB for the past month, and the team is currently in sole possession of the second AL Wild Card spot with a 53-50 record.

At one point in the season, the Red Sox looked like they were one of the worst teams in all of baseball, and it felt like Breslow was going to lose his job as the team’s general manager before the season was over.

But Boston has gone on an extended run for the last little while as the team has gotten out of the AL East basement and into a playoff spot in the AL. While there is still a lot of time left in the season and anything can happen, it does feel like the Red Sox are on the path to the playoffs.

By acquiring Mead ahead of the trade deadline, Breslow was able to add a bat having a great season, though the team did have to give up one of its top trade chips in Connelly to get him. But if Mead can bring his big stick to Boston, the trade will be worth it for the Red Sox.