Boston Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays Series

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox 3B Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays series
Durbin said his pinky doesn’t “quite straighten or bend all the way.”
The third baseman received X-Rays after he initially injured his pinky in June and after he reinjured it in August. Both times, the X-rays revealed there was no fracture.
“There really is kind of a joint understanding [with the team] that we’ll get it looked at at the end of the season if we have to, because [whatever the diagnosis is], it’s not going to impact my decision to play at all,” Durbin said.
Speier asked Durbin if he needs offseason surgery.
“I don’t know yet. We’ll find out,” he said. “I hope there’s something we can do about it. But we’ll get there when the time comes.”
Durbin, 26, has hit .248/.333/.381 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI over 145 games with Boston this year.
Durbin made his MLB debut with the Brewers last season. He hit .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI during his rookie year.
The Red Sox will begin their series against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin commented on his injury before the upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Boston Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays Series