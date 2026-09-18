Boston Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays Series

Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin dislocated his left pinky in late June. He reinjured it early last month.

Before the Red Sox’s upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Durbin told the Boston Globe’s (subscription required) Alex Speier his pinky is still bothering him.

Boston Red Sox 3B Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays series

Durbin said his pinky doesn’t “quite straighten or bend all the way.”

The third baseman received X-Rays after he initially injured his pinky in June and after he reinjured it in August. Both times, the X-rays revealed there was no fracture.

“There really is kind of a joint understanding [with the team] that we’ll get it looked at at the end of the season if we have to, because [whatever the diagnosis is], it’s not going to impact my decision to play at all,” Durbin said.

Speier asked Durbin if he needs offseason surgery.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll find out,” he said. “I hope there’s something we can do about it. But we’ll get there when the time comes.”

Read More: Pinkie injury may be affecting Caleb Durbin, but it’s not keeping him out of Red Sox lineup

Despite his pinky injury, Durbin hasn’t been placed on the injured list at all this season.

Looking at Boston Red Sox 3B Caleb Durbin

On Feb. 9, the Red Sox acquired Durbin, shortstop Andruw Monasterio, second baseman Anthony Seigler and future considerations from the Milwaukee Brewers for second baseman David Hamilton and left-handers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan.

Durbin, 26, has hit .248/.333/.381 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI over 145 games with Boston this year.

Durbin made his MLB debut with the Brewers last season. He hit .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI during his rookie year.

The Red Sox will begin their series against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.