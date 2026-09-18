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Boston Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays Series

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 18: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Fenway Park on August 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin dislocated his left pinky in late June. He reinjured it early last month.

Before the Red Sox’s upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Durbin told the Boston Globe’s (subscription required) Alex Speier his pinky is still bothering him.

Boston Red Sox 3B Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays series

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 13: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Durbin said his pinky doesn’t “quite straighten or bend all the way.”

The third baseman received X-Rays after he initially injured his pinky in June and after he reinjured it in August. Both times, the X-rays revealed there was no fracture.

“There really is kind of a joint understanding [with the team] that we’ll get it looked at at the end of the season if we have to, because [whatever the diagnosis is], it’s not going to impact my decision to play at all,” Durbin said.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox runs home to score on a wild pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Speier asked Durbin if he needs offseason surgery.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll find out,” he said. “I hope there’s something we can do about it. But we’ll get there when the time comes.”

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 13: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Read More: Pinkie injury may be affecting Caleb Durbin, but it’s not keeping him out of Red Sox lineup

Despite his pinky injury, Durbin hasn’t been placed on the injured list at all this season.

Looking at Boston Red Sox 3B Caleb Durbin

Boston Red Sox v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox fields the ball and throws to first base to get the out of Jacob Wilson #5 of the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on July 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Feb. 9, the Red Sox acquired Durbin, shortstop Andruw Monasterio, second baseman Anthony Seigler and future considerations from the Milwaukee Brewers for second baseman David Hamilton and left-handers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan.

Durbin, 26, has hit .248/.333/.381 with 13 home runs and 64 RBI over 145 games with Boston this year.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 25: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Durbin made his MLB debut with the Brewers last season. He hit .256/.334/.387 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI during his rookie year.

The Red Sox will begin their series against the Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox’s Caleb Durbin Makes Statement on Injury Before Rays Series

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