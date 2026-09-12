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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Caleb Durbin News During Royals Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 20: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run to take the lead in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 20, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox lost their series opener to the Kansas City Royals by a 3-2 final score.

With this loss, the American League East team extended its losing streak to three games. Due to this, Boston will be looking to bounce back and get back in the win column against Kansas City on Saturday.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their Saturday game against the Royals, they have made an announcement about Caleb Durbin.

Boston Red Sox Drop Caleb Durbin to 8th in Batting Order

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 13: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam home run in the eighth inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

After batting seventh for Boston in their most recent game against the Royals, Durbin will now be dropping to their eighth spot.

Durbin being moved to eighth in the Red Sox’s batting order comes after he went 1-for-4 against the Royals on Friday.

Per Underdog MLB, here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for Saturday’s game against the Royals: R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B

Looking at Durbin

Boston Red Sox v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox hits a single in the top of the second inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on July 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Durbin, who is in his first season with the Red Sox, has 12 home runs, 23 doubles, 62 RBI, and a .248 batting average in 140 games this season. This is after he had 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 136 games for the Milwaukee Brewers as a rookie last season.

Overall, Durbin has been a nice part of Boston’s roster this season and will be looking to continue to make an impact against the Royals on Saturday. He is currently on a two-game hitting streak, so let’s see if he can extend it to three after being dropped in Boston’s batting order.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Caleb Durbin News During Royals Series

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