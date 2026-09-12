Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Caleb Durbin News During Royals Series

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox lost their series opener to the Kansas City Royals by a 3-2 final score.

With this loss, the American League East team extended its losing streak to three games. Due to this, Boston will be looking to bounce back and get back in the win column against Kansas City on Saturday.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their Saturday game against the Royals, they have made an announcement about Caleb Durbin.

Boston Red Sox Drop Caleb Durbin to 8th in Batting Order

After batting seventh for Boston in their most recent game against the Royals, Durbin will now be dropping to their eighth spot.

Durbin being moved to eighth in the Red Sox’s batting order comes after he went 1-for-4 against the Royals on Friday.

Per Underdog MLB, here is the Red Sox’s full batting order for Saturday’s game against the Royals: R. Anthony LF M. Gasper DH A. Rutschman C W. Abreu RF T. Story SS N. Sogard 1B J. Duran CF C. Durbin 3B A. Seigler 2B

Red Sox 9/12 R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

T. Story SS

N. Sogard 1B

J. Duran CF

C. Durbin 3B

A. Seigler 2B R. Suarez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 12, 2026

Looking at Durbin

Durbin, who is in his first season with the Red Sox, has 12 home runs, 23 doubles, 62 RBI, and a .248 batting average in 140 games this season. This is after he had 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 136 games for the Milwaukee Brewers as a rookie last season.

Overall, Durbin has been a nice part of Boston’s roster this season and will be looking to continue to make an impact against the Royals on Saturday. He is currently on a two-game hitting streak, so let’s see if he can extend it to three after being dropped in Boston’s batting order.