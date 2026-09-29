Red Sox Foe Cam Schlittler Sends Blunt Message Before Wild Card Series

Cam Schlittler has become one of the more polarizing figures in the Boston Red Sox rivalry. He’s not shying away from that history as the two teams meet again in the postseason.

Schlittler’s History of Tension With Red Sox Fans

The New York Yankees right-hander is a Walpole, Massachusetts native who grew up rooting for Boston. He’s drawn real hostility from Red Sox fans dating back to last year. Schlittler ended Boston’s 2025 season at Yankee Stadium, throwing eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in a Game 3 win that clinched New York’s AL Wild Card series victory. He celebrated with a pointed social media post afterward, writing “Drinking dat dirty water.”

That outing, and the reaction to it, turned the rivalry personal for Schlittler. Ahead of his Fenway Park debut last April, he revealed that he and his family had received death threats and other messages from Red Sox fans in the lead-up to that game. He told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that he didn’t think the situation warranted police involvement. Still, he acknowledged the vitriol had crossed a line. “I’m not gonna get into it, but there’s a line and I think they crossed it a little bit,” Schlittler said. “I’m a competitor, and I’m gonna go out there and make sure I shut ’em down.”

Schlittler Says He’s Keeping Receipts

Heading into this year’s Wild Card series, Schlittler made clear the animosity hasn’t been forgotten. He’s paying closer attention than some might expect. “I wouldn’t say I’m always on my phone looking for that stuff,” Schlittler said. “At the same time, I don’t really live under a rock. I’ve found ways to use that to my advantage. I think I’m good at keeping receipts.” He added, “At the end of the day, I’m locked into going in there and doing my job.”

That mentality lines up with how he’s approached Boston throughout his career. He’s never backed down from the noise. He told Brendan Kuty of The Athletic earlier this year he expected the chirping from Red Sox fans to continue rather than fade. “You’d think after last time, how much they were talking before, that they might be trying to quiet it down a little bit,” Schlittler said.

A Strong Season Fuels the Rivalry

Schlittler enters this year’s matchup with Boston coming off arguably his best full season in the majors. He closed the regular season with a 1.95 ERA, the lowest mark by a Yankees starter since Ron Guidry’s 1978 campaign. That level of performance has only heightened the stakes for Red Sox fans hoping to finally get the better of him.

Whatever hostility awaits him in this series, Schlittler has shown no signs of backing away from the moment. His history with Boston suggests he’ll use it as motivation once again.