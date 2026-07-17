Will Canadian Wildfires Delay Rays-Red Sox Games Today? Will Smoke Affect Play?

Canadian wildfire smoke has raised air quality concerns across parts of the Northeast, leaving Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox fans wondering whether either or both of today’s doubleheader games could be delayed or affected.

While MLB has clear protocols for weather-related disruptions, smoke and air quality present a different challenge — and the latest conditions could determine whether either game starts on time or faces an unexpected delay.

The early numbers looked more concerning than the afternoon outlook. Boston’s air quality index sat at 73 shortly after sunrise Friday, a reading that still falls short of any unhealthy designation.

Fenway Park Air Quality Update

That figure was projected to drop to 44 by the 1:35 p.m. first pitch of Game 1, then all the way down to 17 by the time Game 2 starts at 7:10 p.m. Wind patterns remain the wild card, and a sudden shift could cause conditions to take a turn for the worse as the afternoon wears on.

The Fenway-specific forecast still flagged haze tied to the wildfire smoke, warning that the sky may look smoky even as the pollution numbers themselves keep improving, according to AccuWeather. Sensitive groups, including anyone managing asthma or another respiratory condition, should still watch for symptoms and limit time spent outside, even with the readings trending toward safer territory.

No delay is expected for either game. Nothing in the current forecast points toward a postponement, in contrast to air-quality threats hanging over ballparks from Chicago to New York this week as the Canadian smoke plume drifts south.

Fans should still expect a hazy backdrop in the outfield sightlines, even with the numbers on paper looking acceptable. Anyone managing asthma or another sensitivity should keep tabs on how they’re feeling as the day wears on.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Doubleheader Preview

Friday’s twin bill doubles as a fresh start for Boston coming out of the All-Star break. The Red Sox sit at 46-48 but arrive riding a nine-game winning streak that has turned what looked like a lost season into a legitimate wild-card drive.

Tampa Bay still leads the American League East at 56-38 despite dropping its last outing 8-2 to the Seattle Mariners. The Rays, however, bring a road record into Fenway at 21-23 away from Tropicana Field.

Griffin Jax takes the ball for Tampa Bay in the opener, carrying a 5-6 record and a 3.47 ERA into a matchup against Boston left-hander Jake Bennett, who has been the sharper arm of the two at 4-3 with a 2.64 ERA, according to statistics compiled by StatMuse’s pitching matchup breakdown.

Another rookie left-hander, Eduardo Rivera, gets the start in Game 2 for Boston in what appears to be lining up as a bullpen game. In seven innings across two appearances for the Red Sox this year, the only appearances of his major league career, Rivera has yet to allow a run while striking out six, giving up just two hits and two walks.

Righty Mason Englert (0-2, 3.82) gets the ball for the Rays.

Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz lead the Rays’ attack at the plate, with Caminero’s 28 home runs pacing the roster. Willson Contreras has powered Boston’s surge from the other dugout, putting up 20 home runs and 61 RBIs while anchoring a lineup that has quietly turned into one of the American League’s hottest since late June.