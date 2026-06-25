Cardinals Named Potential Trade Destination for $55 Million Red Sox Arm

The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox are going to be two very interesting teams to watch at the trade deadline. For the Red Sox, it appears obvious that they will be sellers, as they sit at the bottom of the American League with a 32-46 record.

It’s a little less clear for the Cardinals, who are rebuilding, but also finding a way to contend in the process. They are making it clear that they want to stick to their plan, though they have talked about slightly changing their approach.

“This team has been really fun to watch,” CEO Bill DeWitt III said. “We’ve got a lot of young players who are sort of coming into their own. And I don’t know, maybe we’re a little ahead, certainly a little ahead of where we thought we were. Still a long way to go this year, right? But, if they can keep this up, it could change a little bit how we think about things. But, always hedging on stuff like that until you get to that actual decision point.”

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Brayan Bello as somebody who could be a trade chip for the Red Sox if they sell. The Cardinals were named a possible landing spot.

“The 27-year-old has proven that he can succeed in the Majors, but given Boston’s deep pitching staff — even if they trade Gray, the Red Sox still have Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Jake Bennett and Kutter Crawford under control through at least 2027 — it’s possible another team could try to pry Bello away, hoping a change of scenery benefits the right-hander,” Feinsand wrote.

How It Can Work

This would be more of a buying move for the Cardinals, and they appear a little more likely to sell this year. However, Bello could fit into their long-term plans. He has three years of club control left after this year and is still just 27 years old.

Because he has struggled this year, Boston’s asking price for him might be quite a bit less. Perhaps the Cardinals could clear out their logjam of catchers by trading somebody like Pedro Pages or Yohel Pozo, both young catchers that could potentially pique Boston’s interest.

The Red Sox could also free up some space on the pitching side. They are loaded with starting pitching depth, but could use more position players in their mix for the future.

The Deal Would Not Be a Blockbuster

This would be far from a blockbuster deal. The Cardinals would be taking Bello as damaged goods, and the Red Sox wouldn’t be getting much in return. Still, there is upside with Bello, and he could fit into the Cardinals’ long-term plans.

They could use more starting pitching depth, especially with the way Matthew Liberatore has struggled as of late. This would not force them to sacrifice their future, but it might allow them a little more clarity.

Chaim Bloom was in charge in Boston when Bello made his debut, so the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations would be reuniting with a familiar face.