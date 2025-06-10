Red Sox’s Catcher Delivers Baseball Revenge in Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox‘s Carlos Narváez probably didn’t have Sunday night’s game circled on his calendar when the 2025 schedule dropped—but maybe he should’ve. The catcher, once a teenager signed with the New York Yankees and now a relative unknown on the Red Sox roster, delivered the ultimate form of baseball revenge: a go-ahead three-run bomb in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium that flipped the game—and the narrative.

Boston’s eventual 11-7 win over the Yankees was as much about resilience as it was about fireworks. But for Narváez, it was personal.

Narváez Sends a Message

Let go by the Yankees and shipped to Boston in a Winter Meetings deal that barely registered in December, Narváez made sure his name would be remembered in the Bronx. With one swing against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón—a 94.6 mph fastball that caught too much plate—he launched a 372-foot shot into the left field seats and gave Boston a 5-3 lead they never relinquished.

It wasn’t just a home run. It was a moment of vindication for a player who, at age 26, is only now getting his first real opportunity in the big leagues.

Narváez signed with the Yankees as a 16-year-old amateur catcher from Venezuela back in 2015. He spent eight years grinding through the minor league system, never quite cracking the 40-man roster. When the Red Sox came calling last winter, it was a transaction buried in the scroll of offseason noise.

Now? He’s Boston’s cleanup hitter—and the face of a weekend series win over their biggest rival.

Redemption Tour in the Bronx

Narváez’s blast wasn’t the only shot fired in a wild sixth inning that saw Boston hang five runs on Rodón and the Yankees’ bullpen. But it was the turning point.

Before the sixth, the Yankees held a 3-2 lead thanks to a solo homer by DJ LeMahieu. Then, the Red Sox offense flipped the switch. After Narváez cleared the fence, Jarren Duran followed with a two-run single to make it 7-3. What started as a tense rivalry tilt turned into a Boston slugfest.

This wasn’t just another loss for the Yankees. This was a collapse fueled by former castoffs and unsung players in Red Sox uniforms.

From Afterthought to Asset

Narváez’s path to Boston’s roster was anything but guaranteed. With Connor Wong ahead of him on the depth chart to start the season, his big-league outlook was murky. But opportunity opened up, and Narváez seized it.

He came into Sunday’s game with just one home run in his first 66 plate appearances this season. But his overall approach—good plate discipline and consistent contact—earned him the trust of manager Alex Cora. Now, he’s showing he can do damage in big moments.

Narváez’s story fits a broader theme in Boston’s recent resurgence. The Red Sox have won five of their last 10, clawing slowly back toward relevance in the AL East. With stars like Alex Bregman sidelined, it’s been the role players—Narváez included—stepping up.

A Yankees Loss That Stings a Bit More

For the Yankees, the optics of Sunday’s game are brutal. Watching a former minor league player give up on torching them in a pivotal inning during a rivalry series is precisely the kind of moment that energizes Red Sox fans and frustrates Yankees brass.

Boston improved to 32-35 with the win, inching closer to .500. Meanwhile, New York dropped to 39-25 and surrendered a series they were expected to take.

It’s only one win in June—but for Carlos Narváez, it might have felt like a whole season’s worth of payoff.