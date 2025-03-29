Casas or Pray for Rain: Red Sox Without a Net at First Base

Amid all the drama of Alex Bregman usurping Rafael Devers at third base in spring training was a widely held assumption that Devers would play some games at the hot corner for the Red Sox this summer. But a report Saturday from The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey says otherwise.

“No, Raffy is going to DH,” Cora told McCaffrey and a group of reporters Friday, while also declaring that Romy González would serve as the backup third baseman.

Cora addressed the situation with Devers directly, saying, “We had a conversation; we talked about it. He’s DHing. He’s the DH of the Boston Red Sox.”

The manager emphasized keeping things simple for his slugger, adding, “One thing is we don’t want him to overthink it. Don’t get caught up in the whole thing. He’ll be OK.”

Now the big question about the team’s roster construction is why Devers doesn’t appear to be in line for any time at first base — an idea that had been floated throughout spring training, despite the fact Devers has never appeared in a Major League game there.

The club has virtually no real depth behind Triston Casas at first base. Gonzalez is a serviceable utility infielder who can play first. Currently, the team does not have an everyday solution at first if Casas were to miss significant time with injury like he did in 2024.

Abraham Toro might be able to fill in occasionally — but he didn’t make the team’s roster out of camp and is starting at Triple-A Worcester. Blake Sabol, also in Triple-A, was acquired in the offseason from the San Francisco Giants, but primarily as a catcher. As for prospects Alex Binelas and Blaze Jordan, if either finds himself logging innings at first base in Boston this season, they’d be outmatched; neither is viewed as MLB-ready right now.

Nick Sogard, also in Worcester, worked at first base this spring and is another utility option for the Red Sox. Dom Smith, who filled in extensively for Casas last season, opted out of a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees this spring and is currently a free agent.

Cora has remained mum on the team’s first base depth, offering only that Casas will be the everyday first baseman and that the team is not planning on platooning at the position.