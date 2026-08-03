Red Sox Outfielder Delivers Honest Trade Deadline Quote After Sweeping Dodgers

If there were any questions for Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer as to whether or not he was going to add at the MLB trade deadline, they were answered in Southern California over the weekend.

The Red Sox completed a 6-1 road trip with a weekend sweep of the two-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. That came on the heels of taking three out of four from the Athletics in West Sacramento. Boston is five games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. They are just 2.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the first AL wild-card spot.

More MLB on Heavy: Red Sox Interim Manager Drops Honest Quote on All-Star Outfielder After Win Over Dodgers

It’s clear that in a watered-down American League, Breslow should be all-in at the deadline. There are multiple needs his team still has. The Red Sox acquired infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals on July 25. However, he suffered a broken wrist during his second at-bat on Monday night against the Athletics.

After sweeping the Dodgers, all-star outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela didn’t beat around the bush about the upcoming trade deadline.

Boston Red Sox Outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela Drops Honest Trade Deadline Quote

Rafaela hit his fourth home run of the weekend in Sunday night’s 8-4 win. With the deadline looming, Boston’s center fielder didn’t beat around the bush about the impending deadline at 6 p.m. EST Monday.

“I don’t hope for (anything),” said Rafaela, per Tim Healy of the Boston Globe. “I’m just enjoying winning baseball and I’m not really paying attention to that. I’m really enjoying playing with my boys and whatever happens. If somebody comes, we will welcome them with open arms. But if not, we will keep winning baseball games with this team. That’s what we’re doing.”

You have to think that Breslow does something, but just how much? He traded for Mead and sent Early to the Nationals, only to have Mead get injured in his first game. That unlucky stuff happens. However, if there is a time for that to happen, it’s before the deadline, not after. What does interim manager Chad Tracy think about adding to a locker room that has posted the best record in July and early August?

“Universally, in a locker room in the big leagues, if you add something impactful [via trade at this time of year], that’s usually going to be pretty well received by players because . . . that’s going to help us,” Tracy said, per Healy. “But you also are sensitive to, as a manager, how does that affect the rest of our roster? How does it fit? Who does it affect?

“There’s still a lot of our identity that doesn’t go away with an addition of a player. So we’ll figure it out as we go.”

Boston Red Sox Are Idle on Monday

Boston was scheduled to fly home after their Sunday night win in Los Angeles. They will open a home stand on Tuesday night against the AL Central leaders, the Chicago White Sox.

What will the roster look like? That remains to be seen. However, there have been plenty of rumors surrounding the Red Sox the last couple of days. It’ll come down to just how far Breslow will go to reach the asking price of many sellers. Who would have even thought this would have been possible one month ago?