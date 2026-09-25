Red Sox Make Concerning Ceddanne Rafaela Decision Before Cubs Game 2

Ceddanne Rafaela will sit out both ends of Boston’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park Friday, extending an absence caused not by a new injury but a hamstring scare from two days earlier.

Boston has already clinched its playoff spot, which means every decision on Rafaela right now gets measured against a bigger question: who’s patrolling center field when the Wild Card Series opens.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP (GAME 2) SP: Brayan Bello (RHP) • 6-7, 4.49 ERA September 25, 2026 • Fenway Park, Boston, MA • 5:35 PM ET • Cubs at Red Sox # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Roman Anthony RF .246 .401 2 Jahmai Jones LF .213 .381 3 Wilyer Abreu DH .249 .447 4 Trevor Story SS .240 .358 5 Nick Sogard 1B .254 .388 6 Andruw Monasterio 3B .238 .378 7 Jarren Duran CF .209 .364 8 Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2B .238 .306 9 Connor Wong C .238 .354 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG). Umpire: D.J. Reyburn • Weather: 63°, Wind 23 mph • O/U: 6.5 Runs • Line: CHC -118 / BOS -102.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s Hamstring Timeline

Rafaela’s Wednesday return from the injured list lasted two innings before trouble found him again. He had missed the previous 17 games with a right quadriceps strain suffered Sept. 2 against Seattle, according to a Newsweek report.

He made his presence felt immediately, diving to rob Steven Kwan of extra bases on the game’s first pitch sequence, then singling in the second inning. Rafaela grimaced running to first, stayed in to finish the at-bat, and was pulled by manager Chad Tracy once he kept flexing the leg jogging out to center for the third inning.

Tracy called it upper-hamstring tightness “more on the swing” than the run, ordering a precautionary MRI. Rafaela downplayed any connection to the quad injury that sidelined him for three weeks.

“Not even close,” Rafaela said, when asked to compare the sensations, according to MLB.com. “I think it was just a cramp. Maybe I wasn’t hydrated enough.”

Thursday’s scans came back clean, and Tracy reinserted Rafaela into the lineup that same night. “Yeah, he’s good,” Tracy said. “Did an MRI. Everything was clean. The feel is that it was a cramp, probably actually precipitated by the dive. He tends to dive, and he does have low back-hip stuff that throws him out of line for a second.”

Rafaela started in center and batted sixth Thursday, playing the full game without incident.

CHICAGO CUBS STARTING LINEUP (GAME 2) SP: David Peterson (LHP) • 9-8, 4.96 ERA September 25, 2026 • Fenway Park, Boston, MA • 5:35 PM ET • Cubs at Red Sox # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF .280 .573 2 Seiya Suzuki RF .268 .472 3 Michael Busch 1B .241 .395 4 Michael Conforto DH .240 .473 5 Ian Happ LF .222 .419 6 Nico Hoerner SS .262 .350 7 Pedro Ramírez 2B .261 .406 8 Carson Kelly C .260 .379 9 Matt Shaw 3B .238 .417 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG). Umpire: D.J. Reyburn • Weather: 63°, Wind 23 mph • O/U: 6.5 Runs • Line: CHC -118 / BOS -102.

Red Sox Manage Ceddanne Rafaela’s Workload

Friday brought a different kind of absence. Rafaela sat the doubleheader opener even though the hamstring cramp never actually cost him a start, according to RotoWire, which described the sit as straightforward rest ahead of the nightcap.

That nightcap will have to do without him too. Boston’s lineup for the second game has Jarren Duran in center and no Rafaela on the card, according to the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey. No fresh explanation from Tracy surfaced publicly beyond the caution already established around Rafaela’s lower body.

The Red Sox open the AL Wild Card Series Tuesday, against the New York Yankees in a rematch of last season’s Wild Card matchup win in three games by New York, and Boston activated Rafaela specifically to get him reps before that series starts. A clean MRI and a full Thursday start point toward availability, not a setback.

Rafaela’s absence matters because of what he brings on both sides of the ball. The 2025 American League Gold Glove winner in center field, he’s hitting .282 with 16 home runs, 70 RBIs and 17 stolen bases this season. Boston’s offense has scuffled in September, and losing Rafaela’s bat and glove for extended stretches is not something the roster easily absorbs.

Duran remains the default fill-in with Rafaela out. Roman Anthony plays left field most days. Whether Rafaela returns Saturday or waits until Tuesday’s play-off opener likely depends on how his legs respond to a weekend off.