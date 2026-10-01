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Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Why Red Sox Star Jogs to First Base During Playoffs

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox makes the final out hit by Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox don’t have a fully healthy team in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

A lot has been made about Roman Anthony’s injury that has knocked him out of the AL Wild Card Series, but even the guys in the lineup appear to be dealing with injuries.

Both Ceddanne Rafaela and Willson Contreras are dinged up, and it stood out early on Wednesday night in Wild Card Game 2 on a particular play with Rafaela.

Rafaela hit a ground ball to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he trotted down the first-base line as if he had zero interest in moving with any urgency whatsoever.

It actually makes sense, though. It’s not a case of being lazy.

Is Ceddanne Rafaela Hurt?

Rafaela is dealing with an injury, yes.

He had been out with a hamstring injury before returning in the final week of the regular season. But in the third inning of his first game back, Rafaela exited again.

He had appeared to tweak something in his leg rounding first base against the Cleveland Guardians — evidently, the hamstring acting up again.

Rafaela remains one of the best centerfielders in baseball, but having his full usage of his legs is crucial to his game, so it’s not an ideal injury.

Still, it appears the Red Sox feel good enough about Rafaela to have him in the lineup in games that will decide their season.

Why is Ceddanne Rafaela Jogging to First?

Rafaela’s injury seems to have him keeping it in low gear unless he needs to pick it up.

Clearly, it’s logical to limit injury risk except on plays where he really needs to bring it.

“Rafaela is clearly very, very hobbled, and he barely jogged down the line there,” MassLive’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X on Wednesday night. “Probably a case similar to Contreras where the Red Sox are OK with him not pushing it. Seemed like Jazz Chisholm trolled him with a double-pump.”
The optics aren’t great, but the big picture does make it seem like it’s a case of balancing risk and reward — and routine grounders don’t bring a lot of potential reward relative to the risk of having Rafaela knocked out of the game.

“It’s a weird thing to see in a playoff game but if the Red Sox tell a guy to pick his spots, it is what it is,” Cotillo wrote. “Nothing new.”

Boston will have to hope that Rafaela isn’t called upon to do anything too crazy that could hurt his hamstring. But at the same time, they’ll hope he can deliver when they need him to.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Why Red Sox Star Jogs to First Base During Playoffs

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