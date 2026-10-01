Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Why Red Sox Star Jogs to First Base During Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox don’t have a fully healthy team in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

A lot has been made about Roman Anthony’s injury that has knocked him out of the AL Wild Card Series, but even the guys in the lineup appear to be dealing with injuries.

Both Ceddanne Rafaela and Willson Contreras are dinged up, and it stood out early on Wednesday night in Wild Card Game 2 on a particular play with Rafaela.

Rafaela hit a ground ball to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., and he trotted down the first-base line as if he had zero interest in moving with any urgency whatsoever.

It actually makes sense, though. It’s not a case of being lazy.

Is Ceddanne Rafaela Hurt?

Rafaela is dealing with an injury, yes.

He had been out with a hamstring injury before returning in the final week of the regular season. But in the third inning of his first game back, Rafaela exited again.

He had appeared to tweak something in his leg rounding first base against the Cleveland Guardians — evidently, the hamstring acting up again.

Rafaela remains one of the best centerfielders in baseball, but having his full usage of his legs is crucial to his game, so it’s not an ideal injury.

Still, it appears the Red Sox feel good enough about Rafaela to have him in the lineup in games that will decide their season.

Why is Ceddanne Rafaela Jogging to First?

Rafaela’s injury seems to have him keeping it in low gear unless he needs to pick it up.

Clearly, it’s logical to limit injury risk except on plays where he really needs to bring it.

“Rafaela is clearly very, very hobbled, and he barely jogged down the line there,” MassLive’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X on Wednesday night. “Probably a case similar to Contreras where the Red Sox are OK with him not pushing it. Seemed like Jazz Chisholm trolled him with a double-pump.”