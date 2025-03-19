Red Sox CEO Casts Doubt on Ace Pitcher Signing Extension

The Boston Red Sox made a blockbuster deal to acquire Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, but no extension talks will be happening.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy joined the WEEI radio booth during Boston’s spring training game on March 19 and was asked about extending Crochet. Although Kennedy says he wants to extend Crochet, he poured some cold water on it getting done anytime soon.

“He and his family need to decide is Boston where they want to be, and as the three of us know it’s not for everybody,” Kennedy said. “But I think given his mindset and makeup he’ll have a lot of success here if that’s what he chooses. We are making it a priority to try and extend a lot of our own players that are currently under control and he would fit into that category. Excited about conversations there. But, we don’t want to push too hard and rush it if it’s not the right time for him.”

Crochet is set to earn $3.8 million in 2025 and is under control for 2026 before becoming a free agent in 2027. Although he is under team control for two more years, the Red Sox are hoping to extend Crochet.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts with the White Sox in 2024. The left-hander was an All-Star in 2024.

Crochet Sets Deadline for Extension Talks with Red Sox

Although the Red Sox CEO wants to get Crochet signed to an extension, the left-hander is nearing his deadline.

Crochet says once the season starts, he won’t negotiate an extension as he wants his focus on the full season.

“For me personally, once the season starts, I would like for whatever conversations are currently being had to be placed on the back burner until the following offseason,” Crochet told the Boston Globe. “We have a big season ahead of us and we’re trying to do a lot of special things. I don’t want to be a distraction for the team in any way and I myself don’t want to be distracted by having to answer these kinds of questions in the media.”

Boston will open their 2025 MLB season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 27.

Boston Names Crochet Opening Day Starter

The Red Sox made a blockbuster deal to acquire Crochet this offseason from the White Sox.

Boston traded prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman González for Crochet. After acquiring Crochet, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said it was clear that the left-hander would start Opening Day.

“It’s just who (Crochet is). His stuff is big,” Cora said. “There’s a reason we got him here. We envision him as a true No. 1. To be determined, right? Kind of? But we truly believe with where we are as an organization and what he represents, it will be good for him to make the first pitch of the season.”

Crochet, meanwhile, says he’s excited to get the ball on Opening Day.

“(My first start) happens to be Opening Day, and I’m really excited about that,” Crochet said. “And I hope to shoulder all the responsibilities that come with it with pride and just lead this team.”

Crochet is hoping to lead Boston to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.