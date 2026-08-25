Boston Red Sox Manager Makes Bold Aroldis Chapman Statement

On Monday night, the Boston Red Sox opened up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Red Sox won by a score of 4-2.

ESPN Insights wrote: “The Red Sox had their league-leading 16th come-from-behind win since the All-Star Break on Monday night, scoring 3 times over the final 2 innings to beat the Marlins 4-2. Since the All-Star Break, Boston has a .372 on-base percentage in the 7th inning or later, trailing only Arizona for the best mark in MLB.”

Red Sox Manager Makes Bold Chapman Statement

Aroldis Chapman got the save (and he also made history).

MLB wrote: “Aroldis Chapman picks up his 30th save of 2026! He joins an elite list of Hall Famers to have 10+ 30-save seasons: Mariano Rivera, 15 Trevor Hoffman, 14 Lee Smith, 10 Aroldis Chapman, 10”

After the game, manager Chad Tracy spoke about Chapman when he met with the media (h/t NESN).

Tracy: “And you’ve got Chappy, he’s been a godsend as far as being able to have some back-end guys with big, big stuff to come in and wipe some innings out. He’s been everything as advertised. He’s been so good for us since we got him.”

Looking At Chapman

Chapman is in the middle of his second season with the Red Sox.

He has made the All-Star Game in both years.

The 38-year-old has also had stops with the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs over 17 years.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 72-59 record in 131 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 38-27 in 65 games away from Fenway Park in Boston).

Following two more games with the Marlins, the Red Sox will remain on the road to visit Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees on Friday in the Bronx.