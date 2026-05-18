Boston Red Sox Manager Defends Struggling Outfielder With Potential Help on the Horizon

After dropping two out of three games to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox have solidified their spot in the basement of the American League East. A lot has happened since the 2026 season began against the Cincinnati Reds the last weekend in March.

Manager Alex Cora was fired in April. He was let go after a 17-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Odd timing. He was replaced in the interim by Chad Tracy from the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Injuries are just one of multiple obstacles the Red Sox have dealt with this season. One of the bigger injuries has occurred to young star Roman Anthony. He’s been out since injuring his wrist in a game against the Detroit Tigers on a swing at the plate in early May. He is close to potentially returning, and when he does, Tracy has some decisions to make.

Boston Red Sox Manager Addresses Potential Lineup Changes With Jarren Duran

Before the Red Sox closed out their series with the Braves with an 8-1 loss, Tracy addressed potential lineup changes when Anthony returns. Will Duran, who went 2-for-5 in Sunday’s game, remain in the lead-off spot, or does Anthony go back there?

“When you get Roman (Anthony back from a sprained right hand/wrist), it’s worth more of a conversation,” Tracy said. “But I do believe in Jarren. I know it can get frustrating, and believe me, there’s probably nobody more frustrated than him. I also know who Jarren Duran is and what he can be, and so does this fan base.”

No matter who has been in the lead-off spot for Boston this year, they have struggled. Duran is slashing just .183/.243/.305 in 41 games with four home runs and 18 RBIs. He has struck out 47 times, and his WAR is down to 0.1. Those are not exactly numbers you want from your lead-off batter.

However, Anthony’s numbers are much better. In 30 games, he’s slashing just .229/.354/.321 with one home run and just five RBIs. His WAR is 1.0. Furthermore, he has struck out 33 times in 109 at-bats. Again, not great numbers for a lead-off batter.

Chad Tracy Could Be Facing Lineup Decisions Against Kansas City Royals

Boston begins a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night to close out their road trip. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Anthony could return in Kansas City, according to Tracy, and he’s eligible to come off an injured list stint. It remains to be seen if he does return, but he hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab, despite receiving a cortisone shot.

When he does, whoever is in the lead-off spot has some big shoes to fill. Boston’s offense has been a struggle all season long. Having your top lead-off candidates striking out a combined 80 times already is less than ideal for anyone.

Tracy backing Duran is no surprise, as that is a manager’s job, to defend his player. However, the numbers don’t lie. Having Duran lead off without Anthony and slotting Anthony back there when he returns, if that is what Tracy does, points to the limited options he has.