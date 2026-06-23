Red Sox Chad Tracy Attempts to Explain Blown Lead to Rockies, ‘Not Much to Say’

If this isn’t rock bottom for the 2026 Boston Red Sox, it’s getting closer. With just about an hour until midnight on the East Coast, the Red Sox blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning to the Colorado Rockies, giving up eight straight hits to end the game.

That rally for the Rockies began in the eighth inning. In a 2-0 game, Garrett Whitlock struggled and gave up four-straight singles. Luckily, however, the Rockies ran into two outs on the bases with mental mistakes, and the Red Sox went into the ninth inning with a two-run lead.

Bringing Aroldis Chapman into the game, it looked like the game should be over. However, the Rockies just kept rallying. Three more singles in a row loaded the bases, including a single on what should have been a sacrifice bunt, where Andruw Monasterio was slow to cover first base. That set up a bases-clearing hit, which Jarren Duran briefly misplayed in left field.

In the end, it was a 3-2 loss with eight-straight hits to end the game for the Rockies. Boston fell to 31-45 on the season. That’s tied with the Rockies and San Francisco Giants for the fewest wins in MLB.

Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Explained the Blown Lead

After the game, Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy faced the media. There, he credited the Rockies for their approach late in the game, forcing the issue.

“They just took good at-bats,” Tracy said. “I mean, there’s not much else to it. Like you said, it [blowing two-run or more lead in the 9th] doesn’t happen to us often. It hasn’t happened all year. Those guys are tremendous at the back end. Give credit where credit’s due. They put some good at-bats in the 8th, and I thought some good at-bats off Chappy.”

Tracy would admit that Monasterio was a “touch late,” covering first. However, for the most part, he tried to keep it on what the Rockies did right at the plate. After all, it happened fast as Colorado jumped on the best pitchers in Boston’s bullpen.

“It was quick,” Tracy said. “They were aggressive, it looked like, off Whit and Chappy, swinging early in the count. Looked like trying to use the off-side of the field. So, again, there’s not much to say. Sometimes you just gotta tip your cap, and they took some good at-bats.”

The Red Sox are now 14 games below .500 on the season and 14.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East. Only the Los Angeles Angels have a worse winning percentage than them in the American League.

Still, Tracy doesn’t think this loss stings worse than others. Given where they’re at, all of their losses sting.

“I think, regardless of if it happens late off Chap or if it happens early, they all sting right now. The guys are battling. Even today, like, we had some good at-bats the first two innings and sent nine hitters to the plate the first two innings. There was a lull in there, and we get the leading, grinding for wins. So, whether it happens late in the ninth or earlier in the game, they all sting. They all sting. It doesn’t sting any worse,” Tracy said.

The Rockies Rallied Against the Red Sox’s Best Relievers

The Boston Red Sox haven’t had much chance to highlight their best relievers lately. Garrett Whitlock, who handles the eighth inning, typically, recently came off injury. Meanwhile, closer Aroldis Chapman has been dealing with a hamstring issue. When mixed with limited save opportunities, he’s only been used four times in June.

Still, those are the best pitchers the Red Sox can throw in a close game. They came up short, and after the game, Chad Tracy addressed what he saw from Whitlock.

“Nothing,” Tracy said. “Velocity was the same. I just think they got the leadoff out and they were looking to be aggressive early in the count. Got some barrels on him.”

Aroldis Chapman would later speak through a translator. Much like Tracy, he credited the Rockies for the blown save, in particular with how well they made contact.

“They made contact,” Chapman said. “They did what they wanted to do.”

The Red Sox haven’t yet committed to being sellers at the Trade Deadline. However, this loss is another push towards hitting the reset button. If and when that time comes, both Whitlock and Chapman will probably be hot commodities.