Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Delivers Honest Quote After Loss To Guardians

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are on a collision course in next week’s American League wild-card round. New York has locked up the first wild-card slot, and Boston is closing in on the second. However, the Red Sox are backing into the playoffs.

Since the calendar flipped to September, Boston has a 9-10 record after a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. However, after their torrid July and August, they can afford a bump in the road late in the regular season.

Manager Chad Tracy, who had the interim tag removed on Tuesday, had a simple message after a third straight loss, after losing two out of three games over the weekend to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Drops Honest Quote After Loss To Guardians

With not a lot on the line over the final five games for the Red Sox, it’s all about gaining momentum heading into the playoffs. Tracy explained his plan for the final five games before they head to the postseason.

“We’ve still got five games to play, and you (have to) keep guys out there and engaged and ready to roll,” Tracy said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “I told the guys before, we earned the right to be in position to be able to line things up. That being said, we still want to go out and win the games. We had a chance to tonight.”

They did have a chance against the Guardians, but they have also earned the right to be in the position they’re in. However, what has plagued them in September plagued them on Tuesday night, a struggling offense. They managed to claw back and tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth on a Mickey Gaspar solo home run.

Cleveland regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning to secure a huge 3-2 victory. The win kept the Guardians one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox in the race in the American League Central Division. Whoever wins the division likely gets a wild-card round bye, and the loser will visit the American League West Division winner next week for a best-of-three series.

Boston Red Sox Have 5 Games Before the Playoffs Begin

After two more with the Guardians, the Red Sox will then host the Chicago Cubs for three games this weekend. However, just how those games will be played remains to be seen.

There is a nor’easter forecasted to batter the Northeast through the weekend and into next week. Healey reported that MLB was not planning on moving the series out of Boston. There are a couple of avenues they could take, including a potential doubleheader on Friday.

The games have a big meaning for the Cubs. They are in a race with the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies for home-field advantage in next week’s National League wild-card series. MLB needs all three games played one way or another.

Boston wants the games played as well. Gaining some momentum going into the postseason is what Tracy wants. Even if it means moving the schedule around after two more games with the Guardians.